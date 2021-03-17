SereneAir successfully lands its first international flight at Sharjah

KARACHI – SereneAir, a privately owned Pakistani airline made its debut international flight today and has landed safely at the Sharjah international airport.

The flight that landed on Wednesday was originally scheduled for yesterday but due to some technical issues, it got cancelled.

“We regret to inform you that flight ER-703 scheduled to take off on March 16 to Sharjah from Islamabad has been canceled due to operational reasons”, announced SereneAir in a tweet yesterday.

Dear Passengers, #SereneAir flight ER 703 will now depart on 17th March 2021, 0155 hours from #Islamabad to #Sharjah. pic.twitter.com/6ifxmR7g0R — SereneAir (@SereneAirPak) March 16, 2021

However, after the flight ER-703 safely landed at the Sharjah airport, SereneAir updated the news on its social media handle and thanked the passengers for supporting it in achieving the landmark.

SereneAir is the latest Pakistani privately owned airline to receive authorisation by the Civil Aviation Authority to operate international flights.

The airline plans to add two more modern Airbus-330 aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total number of operational Airbus A-330 aircraft to three.