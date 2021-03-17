eCommerce Awards - No need to wait as the Flame has been ignited!

The much awaited, first eCommerce Awards of Pakistan, have officially begun and are accepting registrations from participants. On the first day an overwhelming number of participants sent in their registrations with entries soaring above the 70 participants mark.

What’s Next?

The closing of registration of Founder’s choice award and eCom Stores is scheduled to be on 20th March 2021. The public voting started on 15th March 2021 and results are expected to be announced on 27th March 2021.

How to Register and vote?

The registration process for participating websites is very easy. The participating store can log on to www.ecom-awards.com and submit their website for public voting.

Once the participants are registered they will be featured on the official website for voting. Participants can download the nominee pack from the website and share an invitation to vote banner on their website and social media profile.

What to expect?

Ecommerce awards seem to have taken off with great enthusiasm and commitment towards its participants.

Voting in fact will gauge the mindset of the public and customers the eCommerce websites are serving to. The aim of public voting is to not only to ensure players in the ecommerce industry gain their customers support in earning the prestigious awards this year, but also to engage the consumers with the companies that work hard in order to provide the best digital purchasing experience.

The awards seek a healthy competition in the e commerce industry, however getting ahead in the race is quite simple. We recommend taking it up with your social media pages to build up your vote and by engaging your consumers by informing them about the awards and their purpose.