Security forces foil major terror bid in Karachi (VIDEO)
Web Desk
09:26 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
Security forces foil major terror bid in Karachi (VIDEO)
Share

KARACHI – Security forces foiled a possible bid of terrorism by defusing explosives planted on a motorbike in Sindh capital, security forces said Monday.

Law enforcers said they got a call about a suspicious motorcycle parked near a residential building at the Liberty Chowk near Tariq Road Karachi. Police and Rangers squads rushed to the spot and immediately called the bomb disposal squad.

The planted bomb weighs around 2 kilograms was placed in a toolbox under the petrol tank of the motorbike.

The security personnel also detained a terror suspect from the spot. Bomb Disposal Squad Ghulam Mustafa Arain, said dynamite, RDX, and other explosive materials were mixed to make the non-electric explosive device.

Lahore: CTD foils major terror bid on Easter ... 01:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sunday successfully foiled a major terror attack arrested two ...

More From This Category
Several arrested after 2 killed as TLP's protest ...
12:23 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Pakistani chef Zahra Khan featured in Forbes 30 ...
11:53 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
TTP terrorist killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
10:58 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
Pakistan records highest single-day coronavirus ...
08:54 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan via Wagah border for ...
11:48 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
UN Economic and Social Council Forum – PM Imran ...
11:28 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 11th wedding anniversary
05:02 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr