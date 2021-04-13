Security forces foil major terror bid in Karachi (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Security forces foiled a possible bid of terrorism by defusing explosives planted on a motorbike in Sindh capital, security forces said Monday.

Law enforcers said they got a call about a suspicious motorcycle parked near a residential building at the Liberty Chowk near Tariq Road Karachi. Police and Rangers squads rushed to the spot and immediately called the bomb disposal squad.

The planted bomb weighs around 2 kilograms was placed in a toolbox under the petrol tank of the motorbike.

The security personnel also detained a terror suspect from the spot. Bomb Disposal Squad Ghulam Mustafa Arain, said dynamite, RDX, and other explosive materials were mixed to make the non-electric explosive device.