Security forces foil major terror bid in Karachi (VIDEO)
Share
KARACHI – Security forces foiled a possible bid of terrorism by defusing explosives planted on a motorbike in Sindh capital, security forces said Monday.
Law enforcers said they got a call about a suspicious motorcycle parked near a residential building at the Liberty Chowk near Tariq Road Karachi. Police and Rangers squads rushed to the spot and immediately called the bomb disposal squad.
The planted bomb weighs around 2 kilograms was placed in a toolbox under the petrol tank of the motorbike.
The security personnel also detained a terror suspect from the spot. Bomb Disposal Squad Ghulam Mustafa Arain, said dynamite, RDX, and other explosive materials were mixed to make the non-electric explosive device.
Lahore: CTD foils major terror bid on Easter ... 01:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sunday successfully foiled a major terror attack arrested two ...
- Several arrested after 2 killed as TLP's protest continue (VIDEO)12:23 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- The race to digitise kiryana stores11:56 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani chef Zahra Khan featured in Forbes 30 Under 3011:53 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Food and Poverty: Misfortune or Fault?11:31 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
-
- Jannat Mirza's new dance video leaves fans awestruck04:32 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Sania Saeed and Hina Altaf to feature in drama Doar03:37 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Meera announces entering politics soon03:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021