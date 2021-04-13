TTP terrorist killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Web Desk
10:58 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
TTP terrorist killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI –  An active Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist Pir alias Asad got killed during an operation in Ladha, South Waziristan, Pakistan's military media wing said Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, Security forces conducted an operation in Ladha, South Waziristan, on the reported presence of terror suspects. One terrorist named Pir alias Asad was shot dead during an intense exchange of fire. 

The deceased terrorist was an active member of TTP’s Baitullah Mehsud group in Ladha from 2006, 

and he remained actively involved in terror activities.

Security forces foil major terror bid in Karachi ... 09:26 AM | 13 Apr, 2021

KARACHI – Security forces foiled a possible bid of terrorism by defusing explosives planted on a motorbike in ...

He joined the TTP Baitullah Mehsud Group and remained involved in terrorist activities against Pakistan's security forces. The TTP member later joined Shehryar Mehsud Group, said ISPR.

More From This Category
Several arrested after 2 killed as TLP's protest ...
12:23 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
Pakistani chef Zahra Khan featured in Forbes 30 ...
11:53 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
Security forces foil major terror bid in Karachi ...
09:26 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
Pakistan records highest single-day coronavirus ...
08:54 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan via Wagah border for ...
11:48 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
UN Economic and Social Council Forum – PM Imran ...
11:28 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 11th wedding anniversary
05:02 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr