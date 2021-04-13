TTP terrorist killed in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – An active Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist Pir alias Asad got killed during an operation in Ladha, South Waziristan, Pakistan's military media wing said Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, Security forces conducted an operation in Ladha, South Waziristan, on the reported presence of terror suspects. One terrorist named Pir alias Asad was shot dead during an intense exchange of fire.

The deceased terrorist was an active member of TTP’s Baitullah Mehsud group in Ladha from 2006,

and he remained actively involved in terror activities.

Security forces foil major terror bid in Karachi ... 09:26 AM | 13 Apr, 2021 KARACHI – Security forces foiled a possible bid of terrorism by defusing explosives planted on a motorbike in ...

He joined the TTP Baitullah Mehsud Group and remained involved in terrorist activities against Pakistan's security forces. The TTP member later joined Shehryar Mehsud Group, said ISPR.