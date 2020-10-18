Maryam Nawaz arrives in Karachi for PDM second rally
Share
KARACHI – PML-N’s vice president Maryam Nawaz arrives in Karachi for PPP’s power show under PDM banner. Maryam Nawaz was welcomed by a large number of party workers. at the airport.
She will address a mass rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) today at the Jinnah Ground along with other party leaders.
Making her first public appearance in the metropolitan, she is headed to the Quaid’s mausoleum to offer fateha.
Former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair and other party leaders accompanied the daughter of former Prime Minister.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has claimed to have set up camps on 17 spots to welcome her.
مریم نواز کی گاڑی پہ گُل پاشی— PML(N) (@pmln_org) October 18, 2020
کارکنوں کی طرف سے قائد کی بیٹی کا والہانہ استقبال pic.twitter.com/RaqLUJaqX3
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, however, will not address participants today.
The Karachi PDM Rally is the second after Friday’s show in Gujranwala. JUI-F chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto will also make speeches at the general meeting.
Earlier speaking at a gathering of thousands of people at the venue, Maryam said she was fighting for businesses that had been destroyed during the tenure of the ruling government and journalists who were being censored.
- Israel, Bahrain sign deal establishing formal ties12:24 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Yolanda Hadid shares new photo of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby ...12:08 PM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Women accuses younger brothers of gang rape in India11:54 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
-
-
-
- Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir10:47 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
- Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad movie trailer released10:26 AM | 19 Oct, 2020
-
-
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020