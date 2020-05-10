Punjab Govt extends partial lockdown till May 31
Share
LAHORE - Punjab government has extended the ongoing partial lockdown till May 31 to further control and limit the spread of coronavirus.
According to the notification issued, small shops to remain open for four days a week in the province while all major shopping malls and educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed.
However, barber shops, beauty parlors and gymnasiums are allowed to open for four days a week. All grocery stores, tandoors and general stores will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.
The fruit, vegetable markets and courier services will remain open for entire week. Marriage halls, marquees, public transport, concerts and sports activities will be banned till May 31.
- Punjab issues advisory for home quarantine of COVID-19 patients11:47 AM | 10 May, 2020
- Sindh CM summons traders for negotiation over coronavirus lockdown ...11:06 AM | 10 May, 2020
- Women, children among five of a family drown in Indus River09:39 AM | 10 May, 2020
-
- Pakistan confirms 639 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 29,46208:30 AM | 10 May, 2020
- Can Ertugrul help PTV set a new YouTube world record?05:56 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Producers of Turkish series 'Ertuğrul' impressed by sweeping ...05:54 PM | 9 May, 2020
- COVID-19: Farhan Saeed pays homage to doctors, nurses and healthcare ...05:36 PM | 9 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020