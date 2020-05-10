Punjab Govt extends partial lockdown till May 31

LAHORE - Punjab government has extended the ongoing partial lockdown till May 31 to further control and limit the spread of coronavirus.

According to the notification issued, small shops to remain open for four days a week in the province while all major shopping malls and educational institutions in Punjab will remain closed.

However, barber shops, beauty parlors and gymnasiums are allowed to open for four days a week. All grocery stores, tandoors and general stores will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The fruit, vegetable markets and courier services will remain open for entire week. Marriage halls, marquees, public transport, concerts and sports activities will be banned till May 31.