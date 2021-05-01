‘Impressive growth’ - PM Imran hails FBR on record tax collection in April

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hailed the Federal Board of Revenue for achieving an impressive 57 percent growth in revenue for the month of April.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote, ‘I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384 billion n compared to Rs.240 billion in April 2020.’

I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384 bn compared to Rs.240 bn in April 2020. During Jul-Apr collections reached Rs.3780 bn - 14% higher than same period last yr. Shows our policies have led to broad-based econ revival. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2021

Khan added that during the period of July-April, tax collections in Pakistan reached Rs3780 billion – 14 percent higher than the same period last year. Our policies have led to a broad-based economic revival, he further claimed.

As per the target, Pakistan’s tax enforcement agency now has to collect Rs911 billion in the remaining two months of the fiscal year 2020-21 after it revised its revenue target to Rs 4,693 billion for the fiscal year.

Earlier, the incumbent government has set a revenue target of Rs4,963 billion for the current fiscal year, however, the International Monetary Fund has allowed officials to revise it down to Rs4,693 billion during its review meeting in March.