‘Impressive growth’ - PM Imran hails FBR on record tax collection in April
Web Desk
01:36 PM | 1 May, 2021
‘Impressive growth’ - PM Imran hails FBR on record tax collection in April
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday hailed the Federal Board of Revenue for achieving an impressive 57 percent growth in revenue for the month of April.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote, ‘I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384 billion n compared to Rs.240 billion in April 2020.’

Khan added that during the period of July-April, tax collections in Pakistan reached Rs3780 billion – 14 percent higher than the same period last year. Our policies have led to a broad-based economic revival, he further claimed.

As per the target, Pakistan’s tax enforcement agency now has to collect Rs911 billion in the remaining two months of the fiscal year 2020-21 after it revised its revenue target to Rs 4,693 billion for the fiscal year.

PM Imran cheers expats as Roshan Digital Account ... 01:22 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed gratitude over foreign exchange inflows via the Roshan ...

Earlier, the incumbent government has set a revenue target of Rs4,963 billion for the current fiscal year, however, the International Monetary Fund has allowed officials to revise it down to Rs4,693 billion during its review meeting in March.

More From This Category
Brazilian, South African variant of Covid-19 ...
12:57 PM | 1 May, 2021
Fawad Alam becomes quickest Pakistani to convert ...
12:22 PM | 1 May, 2021
Pakistan cuts int’l flights by 80 percent as ...
11:54 AM | 1 May, 2021
PM, President vow to ensure labour class welfare ...
10:51 AM | 1 May, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,696 new cases, 146 deaths amid ...
10:03 AM | 1 May, 2021
PM Imran underlines importance of strong economic ...
11:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Famed Indian actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19
01:16 PM | 1 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr