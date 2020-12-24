Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under fire for ‘deplorable’ behavior with the royal family
Web Desk
11:09 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet again been bashed by a royal expert for their strategy to handle their Megxit transition with the royal family.

This claim was brought to notice by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. He told Express UK, “Harry and Meghan, whom we knew were unhappy in their royal roles, suddenly announced they were stepping back from royal duties in early January, which I thought they handled deplorably.”

“This led to the Sandringham Summit, a crisis meeting presided over by the Queen and then to them stepping down as senior working royals, unable to use their HRH’s or “Sussex Royal” as their brand. This will be reassessed by the end of March 2021.”

Mr. Fitzwilliams went on to add that the couple’s recent deals portray a desire to stay US bound for the near future. “It has become clear that, having relocated to Los Angeles, that they see their future in the US.”

“They achieved financial independence with a substantial deal with Netflix and another with Spotify for podcasts. The way they have espoused activism has led many to anticipate a possible eventual future in politics for Meghan, who is an American citizen and is extremely articulate.”

