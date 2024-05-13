Search

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from May 16?

13 May, 2024
What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from May 16?
ISLAMABAD – The petrol price is expected to decline for the next fortnight in light of lower oil prices in the international market.

Informed officials said that the international prices of both petrol and diesel moved down over the past week, and it will help government to pass on relief to inflation hit masses.

Consumers in Pakistan are expected to see reduction of Rs14 per litre of petrol and Rs10 per litre of diesel in the second half of May.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

In April, the federal government also lowered the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs5.45 and Rs8.42 per litre, respectively. Currently, petrol is priced at Rs288.49 per litre and high-speed diesel at Rs281.96 per litre.

The decline in oil prices is attributed to weak fuel demand and statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials indicating no immediate interest rate cuts. Brent crude futures fell 0.3% to $82.54 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 0.2% to $78.07 a barrel.

Weak demand was evident as US gasoline and distillate inventories increase, signalling a sluggish start to driving season. Refineries are facing challenges due to increased diesel supplies from new refineries and reduced demand due to mild weather and slow economic activity.

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to go down from May 16

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 13 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.1 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

