Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

K-Electric fined Rs1.93 crore over child’s death by electrocution in Karachi

K Electric Fined Rs1 93 Crore Over Childs Death By Electrocution In Karachi

KARACHI –  A Karachi court has ordered K-Electric to pay Rs1.93 crore in compensation to the family of a child who died due to electrocution, delivering a landmark verdict after six years of legal proceedings.

The case revolved around the tragic death of six-year-old Azaan, who lost his life in 2017 during heavy rains in Karachi. The court held K-Electric responsible for negligence, citing the company’s failure to install proper insulation or guard wires, which led to the fatal incident.

In her ruling, Senior Civil Judge East, Amberin Jamal, issued a decree against K-Electric, directing the company to compensate the bereaved family. Advocate Usman Farooq, representing the family, highlighted that the court recognized the utility provider’s failure to ensure public safety, resulting in the child’s untimely death.

“The court has validated our claims of negligence, providing long-overdue justice to the grieving family,” Farooq stated.

The incident occurred amid heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, where faulty electrical infrastructure has often posed serious risks to residents. Azaan’s case gained widespread attention, symbolizing the need for improved safety standards and accountability from utility providers.

The ruling marks a significant step in holding corporations accountable for safety lapses. Legal experts believe this verdict could pave the way for similar claims, encouraging authorities to enforce stricter safety measures to protect citizens.

K-Electric has faced criticism over recurring incidents of electrocution during Karachi’s rainy seasons, raising concerns about infrastructure maintenance and public safety protocols.

The case underscores the urgent need for reforms in urban infrastructure and electricity distribution systems. As Pakistan continues to experience rapid urbanization, such tragedies highlight the importance of prioritizing public safety to prevent further loss of life.

This decision not only delivers justice to Azaan’s family but also serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard communities from preventable hazards.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 24 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search