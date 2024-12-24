K-Electric fined Rs1.93 crore over child’s death by electrocution in Karachi

KARACHI – A Karachi court has ordered K-Electric to pay Rs1.93 crore in compensation to the family of a child who died due to electrocution, delivering a landmark verdict after six years of legal proceedings.

The case revolved around the tragic death of six-year-old Azaan, who lost his life in 2017 during heavy rains in Karachi. The court held K-Electric responsible for negligence, citing the company’s failure to install proper insulation or guard wires, which led to the fatal incident.

In her ruling, Senior Civil Judge East, Amberin Jamal, issued a decree against K-Electric, directing the company to compensate the bereaved family. Advocate Usman Farooq, representing the family, highlighted that the court recognized the utility provider’s failure to ensure public safety, resulting in the child’s untimely death.

“The court has validated our claims of negligence, providing long-overdue justice to the grieving family,” Farooq stated.

The incident occurred amid heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, where faulty electrical infrastructure has often posed serious risks to residents. Azaan’s case gained widespread attention, symbolizing the need for improved safety standards and accountability from utility providers.

The ruling marks a significant step in holding corporations accountable for safety lapses. Legal experts believe this verdict could pave the way for similar claims, encouraging authorities to enforce stricter safety measures to protect citizens.

K-Electric has faced criticism over recurring incidents of electrocution during Karachi’s rainy seasons, raising concerns about infrastructure maintenance and public safety protocols.

The case underscores the urgent need for reforms in urban infrastructure and electricity distribution systems. As Pakistan continues to experience rapid urbanization, such tragedies highlight the importance of prioritizing public safety to prevent further loss of life.

This decision not only delivers justice to Azaan’s family but also serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard communities from preventable hazards.