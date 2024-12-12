Senate committee applauds K-Electric’s progress on loadshedding, billing issues

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, met to address key issues related to K-Electric, including loadshedding and billing complaints.

The agenda, referred by the Senate for a detailed review, was thoroughly discussed during the session.

Senator Masroor Ahsan expressed his satisfaction, saying, “My case with K-Electric has been resolved, and I am satisfied.” He acknowledged the positive progress made in discussions with K-Electric, which have led to potential solutions for public concerns.

K-Electric’s Chief Distribution Officer, Sadia Dada, briefed the committee, noting that 70% of areas under K-Electric’s jurisdiction are exempt from loadshedding, and uninterrupted power is being supplied to all industries. She mentioned that over 1,500 out of approximately 2,100 feeders are free from loadshedding, although electricity theft and unpaid bills remain significant challenges.

Dada also explained that the privatisation of K-Electric in 2005 enabled the company to reduce its losses from 34% to nearly half through substantial investments.

“The company has submitted a new investment plan to NEPRA, which, upon implementation, is expected to resolve 96% of loadshedding issues. Efforts to tackle illegal electricity connections, including replacing outdated wiring, are ongoing to ensure continued progress,” Dada added.

The committee chairman praised K-Electric’s improvements, particularly the reduction in losses, and emphasised the need for a focused approach to address remaining challenges. He also noted that the information presented today contrasted sharply with the typical portrayal of K-Electric.

The meeting concluded with the Standing Committee expressing satisfaction with K-Electric’s handling of loadshedding and billing concerns, signaling a constructive path forward.