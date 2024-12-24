Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme: PM Shehbaz after US sanctions

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the US sanctions on the Pakistan’s nuclear programme as “unjustified,” saying no compromise will be made on it.

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting, the premier said Pakistan’s nuclear programme is meant for defence of the motherland and not for aggression.

He emphasized that Pakistan will continue to take strong measures for its defense, and there is no justification for imposing sanctions on the National Defense Complex and other Pakistani firms. He also stated that malicious conspiracies against Pakistan will not succeed.

He lamented that there has been an increase in terrorist incidents in recent months and affirmed that Pakistan will not rest until terrorism is completely eradicated. He praised the Pakistani military, stating that its personnel are sacrificing their lives for the defense of the country. He further stressed that the complete eradication of terrorism is essential, as economic development is not possible without it.

While talking about the political dialogue between government and opposition, he expressed confidence that both negotiating committees would find a solution that is in Pakistan’s best interest.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office spokesperson bemoaned US sanctions on the country’s ballistic missile program, but affirmed that defense remains of paramount importance.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch firmly stated that the decisions regarding the country’s security will be made by the Pakistani nation, ruling out any scenario to take dictation from allies.

Baloch was of the view that Pakistan always prioritized its security despite facing numerous sanctions in the past. In an interview with a local TV channel, she responded to US sanctions on missile program, calling them unnecessary and unjust. She stressed that Pakistan had never sought to maintain relations with the US that could lead to a war scenario requiring use of long-range missiles.

She highlighted that New Delhi initiated the missile system and nuclear technology race in region, calling on global powers to take action against the Modi-led administration.

Islamabad earlier denounced US sanctions on ballistic missile program, calling them discriminatory and warning of their potential to destabilize regional peace. The Asian nation questioned Washington’s allegations of weapons proliferation, stating that previous sanctions were based on suspicion without evidence.

The sanctions freeze US assets of targeted businesses, including National Development Complex, which is involved in Pakistan’s missile program.

Pakistan’s ballistic missile program faces more US Sanctions amid ‘security concerns’

