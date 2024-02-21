Search

PSL 9, Match 6: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi - Check Live Score, and squad

10:31 AM | 21 Feb, 2024
PSL 9, Match 6: Karachi Kings opt to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi - Check Live Score, and squad

LAHORE – Karachi Kings on Wednesday won the toss and elected to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the sixth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The action-packed Pakistan Super League has two high-voltage matches on the card today, and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Karachi Kings today in the first game at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Babar Azam led Zalmi and Karachi Kings started their PSL 2024 campaign on a murky note but are looking forward to for comeback in Wednesday's encounter.

In their contest against Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi tasted defeat while Karachi suffered a blow against Rizwan-led Multan Sultans.

Despite the unwanted start in previous encounters, both sides are now looking for first victory in the tournament.

Fans are also excited to see talented Saim Ayub and legendary Babar Azam punishing Kings. Karachi Kings are also having the opportunity to get back on the winning track.

The pitch in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will help batters while bowlers struggle to cut the score. Spinners discover some help as the game advances.

PSL 2024 Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Dan Mousley, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Mohammad Zeeshan, Salman Irshad

Karachi Kings: James Vince, Shan Masood (c), Saad Baig (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir Khan

