PCB decides against holding glittering opening ceremony for PSL7

08:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
PCB decides against holding glittering opening ceremony for PSL7
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to hold a simple opening ceremony for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid lingering coronavirus pandemic, it emerged on Tuesday.

In the previous tournament, the opening event was held virtually in which several celebrities including Atif Aslam, Hamaima Malik, Naseebo Lal, Young Stunners and Pakistan-Dutch singer Imran Khan had performed. It also saw an excellent display of fireworks, enthralling the limited live audience.

However, the management has decided against dance and singing performance at the opening ceremony.

Reports said that the PSL 2022 will kick off after a brief address by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja at the event.

An anthem for the upcoming edition will be released by January 20 while the tournament is set to begin on Jan 27. 

PSL 7 tickets to go on sale today at 3pm 02:32 PM | 11 Jan, 2022

LAHORE – Tickets of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches are set to go on sale online today at 3 pm with a ...

