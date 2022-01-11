PCB decides against holding glittering opening ceremony for PSL7
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to hold a simple opening ceremony for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) amid lingering coronavirus pandemic, it emerged on Tuesday.
In the previous tournament, the opening event was held virtually in which several celebrities including Atif Aslam, Hamaima Malik, Naseebo Lal, Young Stunners and Pakistan-Dutch singer Imran Khan had performed. It also saw an excellent display of fireworks, enthralling the limited live audience.
However, the management has decided against dance and singing performance at the opening ceremony.
Reports said that the PSL 2022 will kick off after a brief address by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja at the event.
An anthem for the upcoming edition will be released by January 20 while the tournament is set to begin on Jan 27.
PSL 7 tickets to go on sale today at 3pm 02:32 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – Tickets of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches are set to go on sale online today at 3 pm with a ...
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- COAS Bajwa appreciates armed forces for relief operations in Murree08:44 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
-
- PCB decides against holding glittering opening ceremony for PSL708:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Islamabad assault case – Victim retracts statement, denies ...07:19 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Punjab committee begins probe into death of 23 snow-tourists in Murree06:41 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Kinza Hashmi's new dance video goes viral05:27 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza claps back at Aiman Khan over makeup remarks05:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Sakina Samo criticised for boycotting 'The Crown' after Humayun ...04:25 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021