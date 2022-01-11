COAS Bajwa appreciates armed forces for relief operations in Murree
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the efforts of formations involved in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to snow storm in Murree and heavy rainfalls in Balochistan.
The army chief expressed it while presiding over the 246th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ, said Inter Services Public Relations in a statement.
Forum took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.
The participants were apprised on the progress and achievements of Operation Radd ul Fassad in detail.
Expressing satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations, #COAS emphasised continued mission oriented training to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats/ challenges. pic.twitter.com/UgjnJe7Ptw— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) January 11, 2022
