Pakistan announces compensation for dead after 23 perish in Murree snowfall

04:46 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Pakistan announces compensation for dead after 23 perish in Murree snowfall
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced compensation to the families of all those who lost their lives after being stuck on roads leading to Murree due to heavy snowfall.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and attended by provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary, senior member of Board of Revenue Punjab and others.

It was decided that the families of the dead will be provided financial assistance.

Reports said that the government will provide Rs800,000 compensation for each death in Murree, adding that Rs176 million has been approved in this regard. The aggrieved families will jointly receive Rs17.6 million in wake of financial assistance.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Murree incident has surged to 23 after a four-year-old girl died of pneumonia. The deceased had gone to Murree along with her parents who got stuck their due to snowfall.

The minor girl fell ill due to bitter cold weather. She lost her life after she could not be evacuated to hospital timely.

Rescue and relief operation in the Punjab’s resort town has been expedited and most of the roads in the region have been cleared.

Pakistan Army troops and engineers are busy in reopening Kuldana-Barian section of the Murree road.

All stranded tourists rescued after deadly ... 11:28 AM | 9 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – All stranded tourists have been shifted to safer places in mountain resort town after 23 succumbed ...

More From This Category
FM Qureshi leaves for Spain, Romania on key visit
02:46 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Tiger, leopard cubs stolen from Karachi zoo
02:18 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Pakistan bans entry to three other tourism ...
01:22 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
‘All Pakistanis safe in Kazakhstan amid deadly ...
12:26 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Malindo, Thai airlines set to resume flight ...
11:52 AM | 9 Jan, 2022
All stranded tourists rescued after deadly ...
11:28 AM | 9 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrities in shock over Murree deaths
04:01 PM | 9 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr