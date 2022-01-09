12 die as heavy rains, snow hit KP

05:14 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
12 die as heavy rains, snow hit KP
Share

PESHAWAR – At least 12 people were killed and 29 others injured in various incidents triggered by heavy rains across Khyber Pakhutkhwa, official said on Sunday.

The damage to public property was also reported in such incidents,

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in a statement said that multiple properties were also damaged in the incidents since the rain and snow spell hit the province in December 2021.

It said that ten people were killed in Upper Dir, while one death was reported in Mardan and Lower Kohistan each.

On Saturday, KP Information Department in an update said that six people died and 13 injured over the last 24 hours in various incidents.

The report added that as many as 22 houses were partially damaged due to heavy rains.

The rain-related causalities come as 23 people including children froze to death after being stuck on roads leading to Murree due to heavy snowfall.

Murree tragedy: Last audio message of late ASI ... 10:27 AM | 9 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – At least 21 people died on Saturday when their vehicles became stuck on snow-covered roads leading to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan announces compensation for dead after 23 ...
04:46 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
FM Qureshi leaves for Spain, Romania on key visit
02:46 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Tiger, leopard cubs stolen from Karachi zoo
02:18 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Pakistan bans entry to three other tourism ...
01:22 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
‘All Pakistanis safe in Kazakhstan amid deadly ...
12:26 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Malindo, Thai airlines set to resume flight ...
11:52 AM | 9 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani celebrities in shock over Murree deaths
04:01 PM | 9 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr