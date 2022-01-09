This woman has the world’s longest name
Parents used to try to pick unique names for their children and even some opt for strange bizarre names.
But, a woman from Texas has chosen an unconventional name for her daughter that will let you baffled.
Sandra Williams and her husband were blessed with her little daughter on September 12, 1984. Her parents wrote Rhoshandiatellyneshiaunneveshenk Koyaanisquatsiuth Williams on her birth certificate.
However, they filed an amendment to the name after three weeks and opted to change it to being 1,019 letters long, as well as a 36-letter middle name.
After the change, her name is as: Rhoshandiatellyneshiaunneveshenkescianneshaimondrischlyndasaccarnaerenquellenendrasamecashaunettethalemeicoleshiwhalhinive'onchellecaundenesheaalausondrilynnejeanetrimyranaekuesaundrilynnezekeriakenvaunetradevonneyavondalatarneskcaevontaepreonkeinesceellaviavelzadawnefriendsettajessicannelesciajoyvaelloydietteyvettesparklenesceaundrieaquenttaekatilyaevea'shauwneoraliaevaekizzieshiyjuanewandalecciannereneitheliapreciousnesceverroneccaloveliatyronevekacarrionnehenriettaescecleonpatrarutheliacharsalynnmeokcamonaeloiesalynnecsiannemerciadellesciaustillaparissalondonveshadenequamonecaalexetiozetiaquaniaenglaundneshiafrancethosharomeshaunnehawaineakowethauandavernellchishankcarlinaaddoneillesciachristondrafawndrealaotrelleoctavionnemiariasarahtashabnequckagailenaxeteshiataharadaponsadeloriakoentescacraigneckadellanierstellavonnemyiatangoneshiadianacorvettinagodtawndrashirlenescekilokoneyasharrontannamyantoniaaquinettesequioadaurilessiaquatandamerceddiamaebellecescajamesauwnneltomecapolotyoajohnyaetheodoradilcyana.
The longest name to appear on a birth certificate is Rhoshandiatellyneshiaunneveshenk Koyaanisquatsiuth Williams.#OTD in 1984, her father looked to extend her first name to 1,019 letters and her middle name to 36 letters. pic.twitter.com/XG6iUMi237— Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 5, 2020
The name has broken a Guinness World Record and her birth certificate is 2ft long.
