Katrina Kaif's first selfie with hubby Vicky Kaushal breaks internet
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has shared an adorable picture with husband Vicky Kaushal as they celebrated the completion of one month of their marriage.
In the picture, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif can be seen hugging one another. She captioned it, "Happppyyyyy one month my love".
Friends like Neha Dhupia, Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bosco Martis, Zoya Akhtar and others showered love on the actress.
Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy happy happy our gorgeous couple...we love you." Makeup artist Daniel Bauer commented that "Love Is Beautiful".
The photo has went viral on social media as it has been liked by more than four million fans on Instagram.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the knot in ... 03:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
NEW DELHI – Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Thursday tied the knot in Rajasthan after months of ...
