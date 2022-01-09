Russian woman trying to enter Diplomatic Enclave in Pakistani police uniform sent to jail

ISLAMABAD – A suspected Russian woman was sent to jail on judicial remand after being apprehended in the federal capital for trying to enter into a diplomatic enclave cladding police uniform.

Reports in local media said the Russian national was detained by the law enforcers in Islamabad for trying to enter the Diplomatic Enclave – a heavily guarded zone that houses embassies and high commissions.

Capital cops told a leading daily that the detained foreigner was produced in court which sent her to jail on judicial remand. The woman, whose behavior was dubious was first arrested in Multan as she was found roaming restricted areas.

Reports claimed that the suspect landed at Multan airport from Russia on Dec 30 on a 15-day visit visa and stayed in an accommodation facility without registering herself with the local cops.

The woman was arrested and later brought to federal capital by the Multan police on Jan 4. She was shifted to the Russian embassy but she refused to stay there, claiming that she arrived to visit the South Asian country. After refusing to stay in the embassy, she was shifted to a local hotel.

As the police came to know about her stay at the hotel, they visited the hotel for inquiry while she failed to satisfy the cops and later told them that she had arrived in the city in search of a Pakistani with whom she met on Facebook.

Later, the police traced the man identified as Abdullah who denied having any link with the Russian citizen.

As police visited the hotel again, she tried to jump from her room’s balcony, however, she was nabbed and shifted to the police station.

Police also added that inside the secretariat police station, she went to the bathroom where she found the police uniform and she walked out by donning uniform without being checked and reached her hotel.

The Russian woman then tried to enter the premises of Diplomatic Enclave in the hotel’s car however, she was intercepted at Gate No. 1, per reports. She introduced herself as Christiana but failed to give a satisfactory reply about donning the cops' uniform.

She was then handed over to the Secretariat police who shifted her to the police station and FIR was lodged against her for trying to barge in the secure zone that contains diplomatic missions.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office and the Russian embassy were informed about the registration of the case against the woman and her detention.

Capital police official held for sharing secret ... 12:28 PM | 16 Dec, 2021 ISLAMABAD – An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Islamabad police has been arrested on espionage charges as he ...

Reports also claimed that the woman will likely to be deported next week, while an inquiry has been started against officials who let her escape from the Secretariat police station in police uniform.