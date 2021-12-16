Capital police official held for sharing secret information with ‘foreign agent’

ISLAMABAD – An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Islamabad police has been arrested on espionage charges as he shared sensitive information with a foreign diplomat/agent.

Reports in local media said the counter-terrorism wing of the Federal Investigation Agency has apprehended the ASI Zahoor Ahmed, stationed at the Golra police station, on the charges of sharing sensitive information.

The accused has been booked under the provisions of the Official Secret Act 1923 and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947. He was later produced in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad Faizan Haider Gilani.

Zahoor was and on suspicion was being monitored for some time. He was nabbed after the agency got information that he would meet a foreign diplomat at a metro bus station on Jinnah Avenue.

In response, FIA officials of the counter-terrorism wing constituted a team who reached the spot. ASI was reportedly picked up by the foreign agent in a vehicle with tinted glasses.

He was later taken into custody as the car returned after some time and dropped him. Two cell phones, a wallet, Rs50,000 cash, and USBs were recovered from him while he failed to satisfy the officials about the secret meeting with the officials.

Later, he admitted taking money from the foreign diplomat against secret information and documents, per reports.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Islamabad police has also confirmed his arrest saying ASI Zahoor was taken into custody while a probe is underway.

On the other hand, a family member of detained cop refuted the charges leveled against Zahoor saying are false. Zahoor is being victimized for investigating a case of some powerful quarters, the family member alleged.