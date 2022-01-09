Jazz announces free on-net and PTCL calls for its customers in Murree, Nathiagali
08:31 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Jazz announces free on-net and PTCL calls for its customers in Murree, Nathiagali
ISLAMABAD – To support rescue missions and help ensure essential connectivity in the calamity-hit areas, Jazz is providing free on net and PTCL calls to all its customers in Murree and Nathiagali.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz said, “Jazz stands with the nation during this calamity in Murree. Our teams are playing their part and working in extreme conditions to keep essential communication services switched on to aid rescue efforts and support the stranded with the hope they will be rescued at the soonest.”

This also further reaffirms Jazz's commitment to Pakistan and its people. Jazz pledged PKR 1.2 billion support towards COVID-19 relief in the shape short to mid-term initiatives revolving around vulnerable communities, and health and welfare organisations.

