Panasonic redefines home security with the launch of expandable video intercom kit VL-SV74

DUBAI – Panasonic is boosting its range of cutting-edge home monitoring solutions for the Middle East market with the introduction of the VL-SV74 Video Intercom System.

Boasting sleek and streamlined design, the highly-expandable VL-SV74 is the thinnest intercom with built-in power supply developed by the Japanese electronics giant. It also comes with top-notch features, such as a 1.3M pixel image sensor, night vision, voice change function, picture recording and electric lock release support.

Developed for single-unit Apartment and Condominium residential markets, the VL-SV74 comes as a kit comprised of an outdoor camera door station and a fixed seven-inch main monitor with touch sensor keys. The main monitor, engineered for easy viewing in wide vertical and horizontal views and system navigation, can support up to three wide extension monitors (7-inch), giving users extra convenience to respond to visitors from any room. Moreover, PBX connectivity is also supported.

"There is increasing demand for innovative home security systems in the region with the growing awareness about general in-home safety and how they help bring peace of mind to residents. At Panasonic, our commitment is to consistently deliver insightfully efficient and reliable solutions that enrich families’ lives and enhance businesses. We believe that the addition of the VL-SV74 to our expansive portfolio of industry-leading security solutions will do just that. This new video intercom system offers easy, no-fuss installation and is designed to seamlessly integrate with your home’s aesthetic. Combining style and unmatched function, the VL-SV74 is an ideal solution that can help people feel safer and smarter about their homes,” Bibin Thomas - Product Manager, Panasonic, said.

Additional key features of the VL-SV74 include:

Stylishly Ergonomic

Touch sensor keys are used in the monitor, achieving a fully flat design. Available in silver, white and mirror design, the VL-SV74 boasts a gently curved, metallic looking design. An optional mount box can be used to install the doorphone inside the wall, reducing the distance between the front surface of the doorphone and the wall even further.

Easy to Use

A 1.3 M pixel image sensor is used in the doorphone to dramatically improve image quality. Furthermore, the ‘bell’ indicator on the call button illuminates so visitors immediately know where to press even in dark environments. A dedicated E-lock release key is placed on the front of the monitor and a volume adjustment key is placed on the side, making it easy to operate while talking.

Voice Change Function

This unique safety feature lowers the voice heard at the doorstep so that a woman’s voice sounds like a man’s.

Electric Lock Release Support for Gate

The gate or door lock can be easily and quickly released using the monitors.

Picture Recording

The main monitor and extension monitor can record doorphone images for up to 50 doorphone calls or monitoring sessions.

Night Vision

Doorphone is equipped with LED lights, as well as enables the color display of visitors at a distance of about 50 cm at night.