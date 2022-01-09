Pakistani FM lands in Bucharest in first phase of visit to Romania, Spain

08:58 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Pakistani FM lands in Bucharest in first phase of visit to Romania, Spain
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday reached Bucharest in the first phase of his three day visit to Romania and Spain.

During the first-leg of his visit, he will stay in the city till tomorrow at the invitation of Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

Qureshi will hold wide-ranging consultations with the Romanian Foreign Minister and other dignitaries on regional and international issues.

He will subsequently visit Spain tomorrow (Monday) on the invitation of Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares Bueno and will stay there till Wednesday.

Besides a meeting with his Spanish counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold talks with other ministers and members of the Spanish Parliament.

His visit to Romania and Spain will give further impetus to the growing cooperation with these two friendly countries in the context of the European Union, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

More From This Category
12 die as heavy rains, snow hit KP
05:14 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Pakistan announces compensation for dead after 23 ...
04:46 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Russian woman trying to enter Diplomatic Enclave ...
08:01 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
FM Qureshi leaves for Spain, Romania on key visit
02:46 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Tiger, leopard cubs stolen from Karachi zoo
02:18 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
Pakistan bans entry to three other tourism ...
01:22 PM | 9 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif's first selfie with hubby Vicky Kaushal breaks internet
07:37 PM | 9 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr