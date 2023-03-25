Hajra Yamin delights fans with new stunning pictures

Pakistani actor and model Hajra Yamin has gained much admiration as the starlet rose to fame with drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable acting talent. Her foray into TV proved that she is a star performer at heart.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star is undoubtedly a charismatic diva, and an avid social media user posts who regularly shared drop-dead snaps which are adored by her fans and her enthralling Instagram feed keeps netizens hooked.

This time, the Pinky Memsaab star left her fans stunned as she shared pictures in a sleeveless yellow outfit. In the pictures, she can be seen having fun time with her black labrador dog.

The actor wished all her fans a Juma Mubarak and delighted them with her gorgeous looks.

Hajra Yamin has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Mere Apne. She made her on-screen debut in 2017 with Teri Raza and appeared in several hits including Tau Dil Ka Kia Hua, Bandi, Naqab Zan, Ehd-e-Wafa, Aas, Jalan, and Tera Ghum or Hum.