WATCH: Aussie man sets new Guinness World Record with the loudest burp ever

MELBOURNE – Burping may sound unpleasant especially for those around you but an Australian man has shattered a 12-year-old Guinness World Record for the loudest burp measured at 112.4 decibels.

Neville Sharp of Australia broke the decade-long record and Guinness Book of World Records said his burp was ‘louder than an average electric drill or a trombone’.

Guinness World Records shared a clip on Twitter in which the 51-year-old can be seen recording in a studio. As he first failed to achieve the top numbers, he achieved the feat in a later attempt, people surrounding him also cheered.

NEW: The record for the loudest burp has been beaten for the first time in over 10 years 🌝 pic.twitter.com/b9rqVBog7T — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the new record holder for loudest burp revealed that his sister taught him how to burp when he was around six and he has been practicing ever since and after more than 4.5 decades of releasing excess air gave him an idea that it was the right time for a challenge.

Sharp also mentioned that his reason for attempting to break this record was to be a world record holder. The secondary reason was that the world record has been held by an Englishman for over 10 years, he mentioned.

WATCH - Joy Chapman scores Guinness world record ... 03:15 PM | 17 Apr, 2021 OTTAWA – Joy Chapman, a singer, and songwriter from British Columbia, in Canada, breaks the Guinness World Record ...

The Aussie man also gave credit to his bar friends for encouraging his burpy journey saying ‘it's been a bit of a goal from when I was a kid. I'm always training. I just have to ask my next-door neighbours behind us’.

Earlier, Britain’s Paul Hunn holds the previous record, he etched his name in history books with a burp that was recorded at 109.9 decibels.