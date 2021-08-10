21 Guinness World Records, but not a Rs21 reward from govt — this is New Pakistan (DP Exclusive)

As unemployment has touched new highs in the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a young Pakistani who set 21 Guinness World Records has been jobless for years and now he is trying to sell his shirts and medals to make some money.

Farhan Ayub, a 28 years old Pakistani who lost his father when he was just two months old, has set most of the records in martial arts.

Also, he did BS in Mass Media with 3.6 CGPA. He says he got scholarships on the basis of sports and this is how he was able to complete his graduation.

He says he did his first odd job when he was just five; he cleaned tyres of a car and earned Rs10 to pay his school fee. He says he can’t afford even the public transport fare therefore he walks at least 10 kilometres on foot every day.

Farhan says he started learning martial arts when he was just seven. He said he learnt everything on his own because he could not pay the fee of academies. He says that he broke 21 world records in different categories, but he did not receive even Rs21 from the government as encouragement.

He says that several people asked him to leave Pakistan and move to China, London or Canada, but he did not because he loves Pakistan. He says that he has met several politicians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, but has got nothing but promises.

He says that Imran Khan was not the prime minister when he met him, but now he is in power and he would make another appeal to him to consider his case. He says he has appeared on every TV channel of Pakistan, but he doesn’t know why his appeal is not reaching Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Farhan says he practiced for months before setting every new records and also suffered several injuries in the process, but he did not stop. He says that he made several attempts to find a government jobs, but to no avail. He says his mother cries before going to bed every night because of his condition and the government’s apathy. He says he has no complaint against Pakistan, but he has complaints against the government. He says he is not begging; he just wants the government to give him what he deserves according to his capabilities.