PSL8: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets

KARACHI – Islamabad United handed Peshawar Zalmi a thumping defeat in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League's eighth season against at the National Stadium today.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali grabbed 3-35 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 62 off 31 balls in their first game of this season’s Pakistan Super League to power two-time champions United’s six-wicket victory over Zalmi.

United chased down the 157-run target in less than 15 overs.

This game had @IsbUnited written all over it. A commanding display of cricket and we have our winner for tonight!#SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #PZvIU pic.twitter.com/M1cNlMaXU6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 23, 2023

Team Zalmi locked horns with Islamabad with a fresh victory against Quetta Gladiators. James Neesham and the heroics of Usman Qadir helped Zalmi clinching a comfortable victory against Gladiators.

Islamabad United entered game with fresh blow against table-toppers Multan Sultans. Shadab led squad eye comeback as they face a rather tough opponent today.

Two sides have played a total of 20 matches so far.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam , Mohammad Haris , Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Dasun Shanaka, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal.

Islamabad United: Rassie van der Dussen, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan ©, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Paul Stirling, Hassan Nawaz, Colin Munro