Why did Feroze Khan leak Yasir Hussain's contact number?

While Lollywood actor Feroze LhanKhan may have gotten back at all his peers and co-stars by leaking their credentials and/or private information, this isn't how mature people deal with criticism, or so believes Pakistani comedian-turned-actor Yasir Hussain.
For starters, the hoopla came to limelight when the Khaani actor's wife of four years, Syeda Alizey Sultan, accused him of domestic violence and deciet throughout their turbulent marriage. Although both the former partners kept their problems private, their divorce came as a huge shock to many of their fans.
Lollywood stars and general public supported Sultan through and through and lambasted Khan for his misdemeanour. Among these celebrities were Iqra Aziz and her husband Yasir Hussain.
The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star caused much nuisance to his peers with his bizarre action that put many of the celebrities in jeopardy. This led to all those actors and actresses recieving prank calls and messages.
For the unversed, the stars whose information was made public included Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Farhan Saeed, Meera Sethi, Sarwat Gilani, Osman Khalid Butt among others.
One of the victims of the Romeo Weds Heer star's anger, the Jhooti star, made an appearance on the talk show, Mazaaq Raat, to address the issue.
"It was rather absurd of Feroze to be leaking everyone's information just to have the upper hand. He's only doubling his problems with a stack of cases against him," suggested Hussain.
"My wife [Iqra Aziz] refused to work with him after his actions," Hussain added. " But for some reason, he [Feroze Khan] sent me a notice and leaked my contact number."
On the work front, Hussain has become a household name with many successful television series to his name including Bandi, Aik Thi Laila, and Badshah Begum. He will next be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Thursday against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.56 percent in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 260.45, as it gained Rs1.45, against the greenback.
Several factors helped the rupee get its strength back against the hot currency. In recent developments, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the Board of China Development Bank approved the facility of $700 million for crisis-hit Pakistan.
Minister confirmed that much-needed funds are expected to be arriving this week as it will help the government to avert a debt default.
Talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) are also in the final phase, with cash strapped country expecting to conclude negotiations with the global lender over a staff-level agreement as soon as this week.
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs500 to reach Rs196,100 on Thursday, slightly recovering from the previous day’s losses of Rs1,400 per tola.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,124.
However, the gold metal witnessed downward trend in the international market as per ounce price decreased by $14 to close at $1826.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,150 per tola and Rs1,843 per 10 grams, respectively.
