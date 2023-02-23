Why did Feroze Khan leak Yasir Hussain's contact number?

While Lollywood actor Feroze LhanKhan may have gotten back at all his peers and co-stars by leaking their credentials and/or private information, this isn't how mature people deal with criticism, or so believes Pakistani comedian-turned-actor Yasir Hussain.

For starters, the hoopla came to limelight when the Khaani actor's wife of four years, Syeda Alizey Sultan, accused him of domestic violence and deciet throughout their turbulent marriage. Although both the former partners kept their problems private, their divorce came as a huge shock to many of their fans.

Lollywood stars and general public supported Sultan through and through and lambasted Khan for his misdemeanour. Among these celebrities were Iqra Aziz and her husband Yasir Hussain.

The Khuda Aur Muhabbat star caused much nuisance to his peers with his bizarre action that put many of the celebrities in jeopardy. This led to all those actors and actresses recieving prank calls and messages.

For the unversed, the stars whose information was made public included Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Farhan Saeed, Meera Sethi, Sarwat Gilani, Osman Khalid Butt among others.

One of the victims of the Romeo Weds Heer star's anger, the Jhooti star, made an appearance on the talk show, Mazaaq Raat, to address the issue.

"It was rather absurd of Feroze to be leaking everyone's information just to have the upper hand. He's only doubling his problems with a stack of cases against him," suggested Hussain.

"My wife [Iqra Aziz] refused to work with him after his actions," Hussain added. " But for some reason, he [Feroze Khan] sent me a notice and leaked my contact number."

On the work front, Hussain has become a household name with many successful television series to his name including Bandi, Aik Thi Laila, and Badshah Begum. He will next be seen in Band Toh Ab Bajay Ga, and Peace of Heart.