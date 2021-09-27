Ertugrul actress Hande Subaşı's singing video goes viral

Hande Subaşı, also known as Aykiz Hatun from the hit chronological series Diriliş: Ertuğrul is bold and beautiful who leaves her massive fan following gushing with her every avatar.

Contrary to her on-screen persona, the 37-year-old is a fashionista in real life and has amassed a loyal fan following in Pakistani too in a short span of time.

This time around, the former Miss Turkey took to her Instagram handle and posted a new video where she can be spotted singing and having the time of her life with her friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hande Subaşı (@handesubasicom)

Spotted in a car, Hande can be seen showcasing her singing skills alongside her friends. The adorable trio enthusiastically sings the song and then burst into giggles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hande Subaşı (@handesubasicom)

Despite the moral policing, the star seems to be unfazed as she regularly posts updates for her admirers.

Hande Subasi was the winner of the 2005 Miss Turkey competition.