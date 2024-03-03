India secures top spot in ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 rankings 

DUBAI — India has grabbed first spot in World Test Championship rankings released by top cricket's governing body.
Men in Blue climbed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings, after New Zealand outclassed Australia in first Test in Wellington, causing former champions to slip to the second spot.
Kiwis were leading pack with point's percentage of 75 but sipped to second spot as South Asian nation got 62 points after 8 games and now surged to the lead with a strong points percentage of 64.58.
In coming weeks, Australia got a chance to move up if England wins the next Test in Dharamsala against Men in Blue.
As per the latest ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 rankings, Bangaldesh stand at fourth spot, followed by Pakistan which is at 5th spot.
Windies are at sixth spot, Proteas at seventh, while England and Sri Lanka are at number eight and nine respectively.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|282.45
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.97
|745.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.23
|40.63
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.62
|910.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.97
|170.97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.74
|7.89
