India secures top spot in ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 rankings 

DUBAI — India has grabbed first spot in World Test Championship rankings released by top cricket's governing body.

Men in Blue climbed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings, after New Zealand outclassed Australia in first Test in Wellington, causing former champions to slip to the second spot.

Kiwis were leading pack with point's percentage of 75 but sipped to second spot as South Asian nation got 62 points after 8 games and now surged to the lead with a strong points percentage of 64.58.

In coming weeks, Australia got a chance to move up if England wins the next Test in Dharamsala against Men in Blue.

As per the latest ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 rankings, Bangaldesh stand at fourth spot, followed by Pakistan which is at 5th spot.

Windies are at sixth spot, Proteas at seventh, while England and Sri Lanka are at number eight and nine respectively.