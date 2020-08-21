Pak-Afghan border at Chaman opened for pedestrians’s movement
Web Desk
06:17 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
Pak-Afghan border at Chaman opened for pedestrians’s movement
Share

ISLAMABAD – “Bab-e-Dosti” at Pak-Afghan border in Chaman was opened for pedestrians' movement from today (Friday), with consensus of Pakistan and Afghanistan governments.

According to an official handout of provincial government, the border will remain open seven days a week for pedestrians' movement.

The Friendship Gate was closed for six consecutive months due to lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

On August 12, the border crossing at Chaman was reopened for trade after it was closed in late July following a clash at the border.

The border was opened after both countries held talks. However, pedestrian traffic on the border remained suspended.

More From This Category
New gas assets discovered in Ghotki
10:47 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s ...
10:09 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
ECC allows to import 200,000 tonnes of wheat
09:32 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
CPEC to vigorously promote Pak-China cooperation, ...
08:43 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir urges world to ...
11:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
PTI govt vows to exercise all legal options to ...
11:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi to restore KP public library with help of his foundation
05:16 PM | 21 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr