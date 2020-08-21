Turkey converts another church into mosque after Hagia Sophia
Share
ANKARA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday signed an edict to convert another historic Chora church into a mosque.
The move comes a month after famed Hagia Sohpia was opened for prayers for Muslim worshipers.
The mediaeval Church of the Holy Saviour is built near the ancient city walls of Constantinople.
They Byzantine mosaics and frescoes contained by the mosque were plastered over after Muslim Ottomans conquered the city in 1453. The church was against renovated after it was converted to a museum by secular rulers of Turkey around 70 years ago.
An edict signed by Erdogan declared “the management of the Kariye Mosque be transferred to the Religious Affairs Directorate, and (the mosque) opened to worship.”
The edict does not mention when the place will be opened for Muslim worship.
- New gas assets discovered in Ghotki10:47 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Speedy completion of CPEC Phase-II Pakistan’s top priority: FM ...10:09 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- ECC allows to import 200,000 tonnes of wheat09:32 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- CPEC to vigorously promote Pak-China cooperation, says President Xi08:43 AM | 22 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir urges world to prosecute India for state ...11:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- Ahad Raza Mir urges everyone to treat animals with love and ...04:37 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- Iman Aly’s dance video goes viral on social media03:29 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- I hope I can meet your expectations someday: Ayesha Omar responds to ...02:59 PM | 21 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020