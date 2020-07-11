Turkey turns world-famous Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

01:11 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
Turkey turns world-famous Hagia Sophia museum into mosque
Share

ISTANBUL - The iconic Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul has been turned back into a mosque after a top court ruled that the building's conversion to a museum by modern Turkey's founding statesman was illegal.

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared Istanbul's Hagia Sophia open to Muslim worship an hour after the court ruling was revealed, despite international warnings not to change the status of the monument.

The 1,500 years old building was converted into a mosque in 1453 and became a museum in 1934.

More From This Category
Turkey turns world-famous Hagia Sophia museum ...
01:11 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
Nepal imposes ban on Indian news channels
10:57 AM | 10 Jul, 2020
Brazil president tests positive for coronavirus
05:09 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
OIC writes to UNSC and International Quartet on ...
04:45 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
Trump admin notifies UN of intent to withdraw ...
04:34 PM | 8 Jul, 2020
Iran reports record single-day coronavirus death ...
07:59 PM | 7 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amitabh Bachchan in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
11:36 PM | 11 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr