Ajmal Wazir removed as KP CM's adviser on information on corruption charges
Share
PESHAWAR - Ajmal Wazir has been removed from his post as the government spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on corruption charges and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Kamran Bangash has replaced him, a notification from the provincial government revealed today (Saturday).
According to media reports, Kamran Bangash, who is also the special assistant to the chief minister for local government, elections and rural development will hold both portfolios, the notification added.
It is pertinent to be mention here that Wazir was appointed as the chief minister's adviser in March this year.
Media reports said that evidence of corruption was found against Wazir after an audio recording of Wazir and the owner of an advertising agency regarding commission for a deal had surfaced and was presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan after which the premier ordered an high-level inquiry against the former spokesperson.
The action has been taken under Section 3 of KP Advisers and Special Assistants to the Chief Minister (Appointment) Act, 1989.
-
- PM Imran to visit Diamer Basha dam project next week11:25 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran warns of Srebrenica like massacre in IOJ&K similar to as ...10:55 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- School of Tomorrow – The World's Premier Schools & Societies ...10:08 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- 10 new COVID-19 rapid response units inaugurated through Pakistan-US ...09:58 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- Kanye West is reportedly ‘struggling’ with bipolar disorder04:44 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- Aisha Uqbah Malik pens a heartwarming birthday wish for husband04:27 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- Hamza Ali Abbasi criticises Muslims encouraging conversion of other ...03:58 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020