02:57 PM | 11 Jul, 2020
PM Imran expresses fear that massacre similar to Srebrenica may happen in IOJ&K
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed fear that a massacre similar to Srebrenica may happen in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In his video message on 25th memorial anniversary of the genocide took place in Srebrenica today (Saturday), he said eight hundred thousand Indian troops have besieged eight million people of Kashmir.

He urged world community to take notice and never allow such acts to take place again, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said it is important for us to learn lesson from massacre in Bosnia and world community must never allow such things to happen again.

He paid 'Salam' and best wishes on behalf of the people of Pakistan to the people of Bosnia.

