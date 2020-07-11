Feroze Khan celebrates his 30th birthday

While the larger-than-life presents celebs are gifted on their birthdays are nice and all, nothing quite compares to the heartfelt messages their fans and loved ones post on their respective social media handles. Whether it's a never-before-seen candid snap or an aww-worthy caption, these small things just make their birthday a little extra special.

Actor Feroze Khan celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday and received tons of love and best wishes from his friends, family and fans.

His sister and actress Humaima Malick posted a throwback photo of her brother with a sweet caption to wish him.

Ramsha Khan also extended love and wishes to her Ishqiya co-star.

Feroze Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and wrote, “Allah has been super merciful and kept it real and I pray for you all the same. The exact same happiness and cheer I swear. I love you guys. May Allah protect you all and your soul and and your dears, your repute and life and everything little and big.”

“And never lose hope. Never. ! Fight and win and thank and fall and stand again and keep trying. Happy 30th to me Allhumdullilah he rabil alameen,” he concluded.

