Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan 22K and 24K per tola rates – 4 July 2025

8:16 am | Jul 4, 2025
Gold Prices Fall In Global Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold prices saw slight increase as price of per tola fell by Rs800, now standing at Rs357,000 while price of 10 grams of gold surgef by Rs685, reaching Rs306,069.

City Gold Price (per tola) Silver Price 
Karachi Rs357,000 Rs3,871
Lahore Rs357,000 Rs3,871
Islamabad Rs357,000 Rs3,871
Peshawar Rs357,000 Rs3,871
Quetta Rs357,000 Rs3,871
Sialkot Rs357,000 Rs3,871
Hyderabad Rs357,000 Rs3,871
Faisalabad Rs357,000 Rs3,871

Market analysts suggest the trend could continue if international economic indicators remain volatile. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on upcoming financial developments that could influence bullion rates further.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $8 per ounce, surging to $3,350.

