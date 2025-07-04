Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan 22K and 24K per tola rates – 4 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices saw slight increase as price of per tola fell by Rs800, now standing at Rs357,000 while price of 10 grams of gold surgef by Rs685, reaching Rs306,069.
|City
|Gold Price (per tola)
|Silver Price
|Karachi
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,871
|Lahore
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,871
|Islamabad
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,871
|Peshawar
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,871
|Quetta
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,871
|Sialkot
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,871
|Hyderabad
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,871
|Faisalabad
|Rs357,000
|Rs3,871
Market analysts suggest the trend could continue if international economic indicators remain volatile. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on upcoming financial developments that could influence bullion rates further.
In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $8 per ounce, surging to $3,350.