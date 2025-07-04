Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan 22K and 24K per tola rates – 4 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices saw slight increase as price of per tola fell by Rs800, now standing at Rs357,000 while price of 10 grams of gold surgef by Rs685, reaching Rs306,069.

City Gold Price (per tola) Silver Price Karachi Rs357,000 Rs3,871 Lahore Rs357,000 Rs3,871 Islamabad Rs357,000 Rs3,871 Peshawar Rs357,000 Rs3,871 Quetta Rs357,000 Rs3,871 Sialkot Rs357,000 Rs3,871 Hyderabad Rs357,000 Rs3,871 Faisalabad Rs357,000 Rs3,871

Market analysts suggest the trend could continue if international economic indicators remain volatile. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on upcoming financial developments that could influence bullion rates further.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold increased by $8 per ounce, surging to $3,350.