Search

Lifestyle

Minal Khan, Sarwat Gilani announce legal action against Feroze Khan for sharing their private information

Web Desk 07:07 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Minal Khan, Sarwat Gilani announce legal action against Feroze Khan for sharing their private information
Source: instagram

Actor Feroze Khan announced on Tuesday that he served defamation notices on his fellow celebrities for levelling “false and baseless allegations” against him in connection with domestic abuse accusations levelled by his former wife Aliza Sultan.

Taking to Instagram, the “Khuda Aur Muhabbat” star shared the names of nine celebrities as well as their private information like their mobile phone numbers. Later, he deleted it.  

Sarwat Gilani and Minal Khan, whose names are mentioned in the notice, have threatened to take legal action against Feroze Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Gilani shared a picture of what appears to be her mobile phone call log featuring over 100 missed calls from unknown numbers. 

She captioned her post, “It is bizarre and despicable that private information, including phone numbers, of various famous individuals has been publicly shared on the absurd pretext of issuing legal notice to them by Feroze Khan.”

She called these actions both “clearly illegal” and demonstrative of a “total lack of maturity to handle matters in a civilised way”.

“Two days ago Feroze Khan had one ex-wife and her lawyer now he will have to face 10 celebrities and their lawyers after him. Good luck!” Gilani wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sarwat G (@sarwatg)

Jalan actor Minal Khan also took to Instagram, and wrote, “Yesterday my private information including my personal phone number was leaked on social media. It was an utterly shameful act which was carried out intentionally by Feroze Khan on the absurd pretext of issuing a legal notice.”

She shared that his action caused her severe “mental distress” as she has been receiving hundreds of calls and messages.

“My personal security has been breached and put at risk as I have been mentally harassed, tortured and threatened by multiple numbers. Me and my family’s life has been put in danger. Such actions are illegal - This being said I will be taking very strict legal action against Feroze Khan for leaking my private information on social media along with multiple other famous individuals,” wrote Minal.

Known actor and singer Farhan Saeed has sent legal notice to Feroze Khan for sharing his private information to public. 

Stars slam Feroze Khan for publicly sharing actors' personal details

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Stars slam Feroze Khan for publicly sharing actors' personal details

04:35 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan completes BJP minister’s challenge by watching 'Pathaan' with family

01:02 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Feroze Khan serves defamation notice on ex-wife Aliza Sultan and fellow celebrities

05:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Lollywood meets Bollywood – Sarwat Gillani elated over meeting Indian poet Javed Akhtar

04:00 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Mahira Khan wins hearts with her latest interaction with young fans

12:14 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Indian director Sajid Khan exits Bigg Boss 16

09:01 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani journalist arrested in Gen Bajwa’s tax record leak case ...

07:56 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 18, 2023

07:46 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 269.5 271.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.1 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.1 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 173
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.78 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 184.8 186.15
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 175 176.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: