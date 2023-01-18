Minal Khan, Sarwat Gilani announce legal action against Feroze Khan for sharing their private information

Actor Feroze Khan announced on Tuesday that he served defamation notices on his fellow celebrities for levelling “false and baseless allegations” against him in connection with domestic abuse accusations levelled by his former wife Aliza Sultan.

Taking to Instagram, the “Khuda Aur Muhabbat” star shared the names of nine celebrities as well as their private information like their mobile phone numbers. Later, he deleted it.

Sarwat Gilani and Minal Khan, whose names are mentioned in the notice, have threatened to take legal action against Feroze Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Gilani shared a picture of what appears to be her mobile phone call log featuring over 100 missed calls from unknown numbers.

She captioned her post, “It is bizarre and despicable that private information, including phone numbers, of various famous individuals has been publicly shared on the absurd pretext of issuing legal notice to them by Feroze Khan.”

She called these actions both “clearly illegal” and demonstrative of a “total lack of maturity to handle matters in a civilised way”.

“Two days ago Feroze Khan had one ex-wife and her lawyer now he will have to face 10 celebrities and their lawyers after him. Good luck!” Gilani wrote.

Jalan actor Minal Khan also took to Instagram, and wrote, “Yesterday my private information including my personal phone number was leaked on social media. It was an utterly shameful act which was carried out intentionally by Feroze Khan on the absurd pretext of issuing a legal notice.”

She shared that his action caused her severe “mental distress” as she has been receiving hundreds of calls and messages.

“My personal security has been breached and put at risk as I have been mentally harassed, tortured and threatened by multiple numbers. Me and my family’s life has been put in danger. Such actions are illegal - This being said I will be taking very strict legal action against Feroze Khan for leaking my private information on social media along with multiple other famous individuals,” wrote Minal.

Known actor and singer Farhan Saeed has sent legal notice to Feroze Khan for sharing his private information to public.