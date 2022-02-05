Another Indian college bans hijab clad Muslim students as row deepens

NEW DELHI – Around 27 Muslim students were denied entry to the college for wearing hijab in the southern Indian state of Karnataka despite no uniform code from the provincial administration.

Reports in Indian media said the decision was taken after more than 100 students, wearing saffron shawls, took out a protest at a college against allowing Muslim students to wear hijab. Students used to wear the Saffron shawl as a Hindu symbol.

The principal of the state-run college Ramakrishna directed students to remove their hijab however there is no government order banning the hijab in Kundapur college.

The college official head said that he issued new directives on the direction of the college development committee president and Kundapur BJP MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty.

The recent incident is the fifth incident of religious intolerance in the educational institution since December last year. Meanwhile, protests have been held in other colleges against hijabs and in one school the principal was suspended after students allegedly offered Friday prayer in school.

Hindu extremists force Muslim girl to take off ... 09:36 PM | 17 Oct, 2021 BHOPAL, INDIA — A group of Hindu extremists forced a Muslim woman riding pillion on a scooter to remove her hijab ...

In a similar development, a high court in Karnataka is set to hear two petitions that argue that Muslim women wearing headscarves should be allowed to attend classes. The protesters moved court after getting barred from attending classes by the college's management.