Husain Haqqani decides to sue Imran Khan for defamation

WASHINGTON – Former Pakistan ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani said he had contacted his lawyers to initiate defamation case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for allegations of lobbying against him in the US.
Last week, Khan claimed that Haqqani was hired by former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa for his image building in the US during the tenure of the PTI government, but he being the PM was unaware of this hiring. The PTI chief also accused the former envoy of launching a campaign against him in the US.
Haqqani, who was the main character in the 2012 “memogate” scandal, was hired in September 2021, he said, adding: “There was PTI government at that time but it was not aware of his [Haqqani] appointment,” he said.
Following the allegations, the former ambassador in a conversation on Twitter said he had contacted his lawyers to proceed against Imran Khan.
جی! وکیلوں سے کہا ہے کہ کاروائی شروع کریں۔— Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) January 2, 2023
Reacting to the PTI chief's allegations, Haqqani said: “It is sad that @ImranKhanPTI continues to invoke my name in matters which do not concern me. Strange that he blames for his downfall someone with no position of power for 11 years, no political party, no army, & no intelligence service. Why is research/writing threatening?”
It is sad that @ImranKhanPTI continues to invoke my name in matters which do not concern me. Strange that he blames for his downfall someone with no position of power for 11 years, no political party, no army, & no intelligence service. Why is research/writing threatening? 🤔— Husain Haqqani (@husainhaqqani) January 2, 2023
