Search

Sports

PAKvNZ, 2nd Test – Pakistan trail by 295 runs against New Zealand on Day 2

Web Desk 05:47 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
PAKvNZ, 2nd Test – Pakistan trail by 295 runs against New Zealand on Day 2
Source: PCB (Twitter)

KARACHI – Pakistan on Tuesday managed to made 154 for three after removing New Zealand at 449, trailing the visitors by 295 runs on Day 2 of the second Test at the National Stadium Karachi.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Haq started the session well after opener Abdullah Shafique was sent packing by Matt Henry for 19 runs. Azam was in good touch before a mix-up with Imam cost him his wicket.

Later, Imam and Saud Shakeel ensured that there were no more wickets for Kiwis as the former will enter the third day with 74 on stumps latter with 13 runs.

Earlier in the day, tail order Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel built 104 for the final wicket to help take New Zealand to 449. 

On Day 1, Kiwis players Devon Conway and Tom Latham helped their side to score 309 for six on the first day of the second Test. Conway struck an elegant 122, becoming the first centurion of 2023, and made a 134-run first-wicket partnership with Tom Latham (71) before Pakistan claimed five wickets in the last session.

Off-spinner Salman Ali Agha picked up three wickets for 55 runs, while Naseem Shah (two for 44) and Abrar Ahmed bagged a wicket each in the final 32 overs of the day to bring Pakistan right back in the Test.

Conway struck 16 fours and a six in his 191-ball innings. He had reached his half-century from 78 balls with seven fours and a six, while he completed his century from 156 balls with 13 fours and a six. He was the second batter to the dismissed, caught at the wicket by Sarfaraz Ahmed off Salman Ali Agha.

Sarfaraz and Salman also combined to send Henry Nicholls (26) back in the dressing room after a smart referral by Babar Azam ended the left-hander’s innings. Before Salman dismissed Nicholls, he had beaten Daryl Mitchell’s defences to pick his second wickets of the winnings.

After Conway and Latham, whose 100-ball innings included nine fours, put on 134 runs for the first wicket, Conway put on 100 runs for the second wicket with Kane Williamson (36), who was excellently caught by Sarfaraz off Naseem. Williamson, shortly before his demise, had a reprieve when television replays confirmed he had edged Naseem Shah’s out-swinger, but the review was not sought.

Tom Blundell (30) and Ish Sodhi (11) will resume New Zealand’s first innings on Tuesday on a wicket, which has support for both the batters and bowlers. The two batters have to date added 30 runs for the unfinished seventh wicket after New Zealand lost five wickets for 45 runs to slip from 234 for one to 279 for six.

Earlier, New Zealand made one change to their side that featured in the drawn first Test, while Pakistan made two changes, replacing Noman Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr with Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali, respectively.

In the first Test of the two-match series, the Babar-led squad resumed their second inning at 77 for the loss of two wickets and declared at 311 for the loss of eight wickets and set a victory target of 138 runs for New Zealand.

Chasing the target, New Zealand was 61 for one when the match has been stopped due to bad light.

The first game halted Pakistan´s four-Test losing streak at home including their first-ever 3-0 whitewash by England.

Sports

Pakistan Cricket Board’s official YouTube channel briefly hacked

10:53 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Here's how Babar Azam and other Pakistani cricketers welcomed New Year

02:32 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

PAKvNZ, 2nd Test – Pakistan fight back after openers lift New Zealand to 309 on Day 1

03:51 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

PAKvNZ: Second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will start tomorrow in Karachi

04:23 PM | 1 Jan, 2023

PAKvNZ: New Zealand’s long quest for winning Test against Pakistan remains unquenched as 1st match ends in draw

07:26 PM | 30 Dec, 2022

Fakhar Zaman out, Sharjeel, Hasnain added to list of probables for New Zealand ODIs

10:44 AM | 29 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Inside Ali Gul Pir and Dr Azeema Nakhoda's dreamy wedding

07:20 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 03, 2023

08:05 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.6 235.85
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.50 156.80
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.16 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: