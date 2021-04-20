Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni turns 49
Share
Bollywood's history has many gorgeous faces dazzling in and shattering stereotypes while effectively earning their spot in the world of scandal and then fading away.
Former Indian actress Mamta Kulkarni who was known for her oomph and style is remembered even today with much fondness by audiences from the 1990s despite vanishing from Btown.
Celebrating her birthday, the 49-year-old is cherished for her Stardust cover where she went boldly topless and was even jailed for obscenity.
Mamta being one of the finest and rising stars of the 90s, made her debut with the film Tirangaa. Further, the streak of triumph seemed endless for the star.
However, in 2000 she left the limelight and was later found out that she had a connection with the underworld.
While the infamous association between the worlds of glamour and crime is not a hidden secret, Kulkarni's real-life love story is proof of the bond between film stars and gangsters.
Mamta’s love affair with the narco kingpin Vicky Goswami is still fresh among the masses as the actress left her successful Bollywood career midway.
90s bombshell Mamta Kulkarni declared proclaimed ... 05:28 PM | 7 Jun, 2017
MUMBAI - Former Indian actress Mamta Kulkarni and her husband, alleged drug lord Vicky Goswami, have been declared as ...
- HBL delivers stellar performance with Q1 2021 profit doubling to ...02:14 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Internet, mobile services restored in Lahore02:09 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
- FM Qureshi calls on UAE counterpart, exchanges views on mutual ...01:45 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s music producer Abdullah Siddiqui makes it to Forbes 30 ...01:35 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Video goes viral as Ali Zafar gives his mother a foot massage11:37 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
-
- Alia Bhatt comments on Pakistani rapper-comedian's latest video05:57 PM | 19 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021