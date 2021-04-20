Internet, mobile services restored in Lahore
LAHORE – Internet and mobile phone services have been restored across Punjab capital after five days of partial shutdown in wake of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan protests.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority did not cite an official reason for the suspension however local media reports stated that the government suspended the services to maintain public order and safety.
Earlier, the services in Chowk Yateem Khana and adjoining areas in a radius of 10km were suspended. Mall Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Mozang, Data Darbar, Chauburji, Lytton Road, and Jail Road were the areas that faced internet blackout.
An official of the Telecommunication Authority said that we have removed the restrictions on mobile data services.
On April 16, Social media services across Pakistan got temporarily suspended by the interior ministry. Services were then fully restored around 4 pm.
