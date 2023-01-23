Search

Alizeh Shah slays in latest pictures

Noor Fatima 03:25 PM | 23 Jan, 2023
Alizeh Shah slays in latest pictures
The doll-faced diva of Lollywood, Alizeh Shah, is back in town to turn up the heat with her ethereal beauty and charisma. Having cemented herself among the A-list actors in no time — thanks to her acting prowess — the Ehd e Wafa famed star has reached the heights of stardom.

With millions of admirers, the Ishq Tamasha actor's influence on social media is quite admirable. Shah has a knack for sharing glimpses of her private and professional life often which allows her to stay in touch with her fans, and also to break the internet from time to time.

The Choti Si Zindagi star recently shared a bunch of scintillating pictures. Clad in a red sweater, a black corset, blue jeans, and gloves, the Mera Dil Mera Dushman star exuded tomboy with doe eyes energy.

Shah captioned the post, "But Baby, don't get it twisted."

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.

