Yashma Gill sizzles in Hania Aamir’s dress

Web Desk 02:18 PM | 27 Dec, 2022
Source: @yashmagillofficial/Instagram

Pakistani actor and model Yashma Gill, an undoubtedly beautiful face from Pakistan’s entertainment industry, wows fans with her new clip in a glitzy attire.

The Tasveer star turned to her account on the photo-sharing application and treated her over a million followers with her latest avatar. Gill, known for impeccable acting skills, and collected persona, flaunted a magnificent Iris-coloured sleeveless dress that was embellished with silver work.

The interesting part of this fashion video is that Yashma wore the dress of Hania Aamir. Yashma also praised Hania for giving her the outfit at the last moment. 

With Doja Cat’s Woman in the background, the 29-year-old year can be seen taking a stroll toward the elevator and her cat walk is a delight for fans who flocked to the comment section to shower praise on her reel.

Here are some of the reactions:

Lollywood diva appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak.

Here's how Yashma Gill is a true cricket fan

