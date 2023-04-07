USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman stresses strong US-Pakistan partnership 

The US Agency for International Development hosts Iftar-dinner in Lahore
LAHORE - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) hosted an Iftar dinner in the provincial capital on Thursday.
On the occasion, Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director, highlighted the long-standing U.S.-Pakistan relationship across a variety of sectors.
He also said the United States-Pakistan Green Alliance, is a framework that addresses shared challenges related to agriculture, energy, water and other environmental issues. At the function, United States Agency for International Development and United States Consul leadership and the guests engaged in a candid discussion on development challenges and opportunities in Punjab.
“Our countries have been strong partners for over 75 years. Our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, which is reflected in our wide-ranging partnership,” stated Mission Director Aeschliman in his welcome remarks. “We are meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow with inclusive and locally-led strategies and activities.”
Mission Director Aeschliman also highlighted the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance — a framework that addresses shared challenges related to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues. The Green Alliance will strengthen climate resilience and foster inclusive economic growth. Aeschliman closed his remarks by thanking the guests for their consistent and strong support for USAID initiatives.
U.S. Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole stated, “The United States enjoys a long-standing partnership with the people of Punjab across a variety of sectors. I look forward to fostering the partnership between the United States and Punjab Province in the coming years.”
At the Iftar dinner, USAID and U.S. Consulate leadership and the guests engaged in candid discussions on development challenges and opportunities in Punjab. USAID resumed the annual tradition of hosting an Iftar in Lahore, after several years without Iftars due to COVID-19.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 167,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 194,790.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
