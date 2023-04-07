Search

USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman stresses strong US-Pakistan partnership 

The US Agency for International Development hosts Iftar-dinner in Lahore

04:28 PM | 7 Apr, 2023
USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman stresses strong US-Pakistan partnership 

LAHORE - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) hosted an Iftar dinner in the provincial capital on Thursday.

On the occasion, Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director, highlighted the long-standing U.S.-Pakistan relationship across a variety of sectors. 

He also said the United States-Pakistan Green Alliance, is a framework that addresses shared challenges related to agriculture, energy, water and other environmental issues. At the function, United States Agency for International Development and United States Consul leadership and the guests engaged in a candid discussion on development challenges and opportunities in Punjab.

“Our countries have been strong partners for over 75 years. Our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, which is reflected in our wide-ranging partnership,” stated Mission Director Aeschliman in his welcome remarks. “We are meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow with inclusive and locally-led strategies and activities.”

Mission Director Aeschliman also highlighted the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance — a framework that addresses shared challenges related to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues. The Green Alliance will strengthen climate resilience and foster inclusive economic growth. Aeschliman closed his remarks by thanking the guests for their consistent and strong support for USAID initiatives.

U.S. Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole stated, “The United States enjoys a long-standing partnership with the people of Punjab across a variety of sectors. I look forward to fostering the partnership between the United States and Punjab Province in the coming years.” 

Deputy Mission Director Arya and Council General William Makaneole and more than 80 prominent guests from the public and private sectors, academia, and civil society attended the Iftar dinner. Mission Director Reed Aeschliman highlighted the long-standing United States-Pakistan relationship across a variety of sectors.

 At the Iftar dinner, USAID and U.S. Consulate leadership and the guests engaged in candid discussions on development challenges and opportunities in Punjab.  USAID resumed the annual tradition of hosting an Iftar in Lahore, after several years without Iftars due to COVID-19.  

