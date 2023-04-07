USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman stresses strong US-Pakistan partnership 

LAHORE - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) hosted an Iftar dinner in the provincial capital on Thursday.

On the occasion, Reed Aeschliman, USAID Mission Director, highlighted the long-standing U.S.-Pakistan relationship across a variety of sectors.

He also said the United States-Pakistan Green Alliance, is a framework that addresses shared challenges related to agriculture, energy, water and other environmental issues. At the function, United States Agency for International Development and United States Consul leadership and the guests engaged in a candid discussion on development challenges and opportunities in Punjab.

“Our countries have been strong partners for over 75 years. Our two nations have substantial shared interests and values, which is reflected in our wide-ranging partnership,” stated Mission Director Aeschliman in his welcome remarks. “We are meeting the challenges of today and tomorrow with inclusive and locally-led strategies and activities.”

U.S. Consul General Lahore William K. Makaneole stated, “The United States enjoys a long-standing partnership with the people of Punjab across a variety of sectors. I look forward to fostering the partnership between the United States and Punjab Province in the coming years.”

At the Iftar dinner, USAID and U.S. Consulate leadership and the guests engaged in candid discussions on development challenges and opportunities in Punjab. USAID resumed the annual tradition of hosting an Iftar in Lahore, after several years without Iftars due to COVID-19.