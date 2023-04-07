On the Brutal Bolshevik Repression of the Russian Populace

“You must understand, the leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse… It was an invasion and conquest over Russian people. It cannot be overstated. Bolshevism committed the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant and uncaring about this enormous crime is proof that the global media is in the hands of the perpetrators.” —Alexander Solzhenitsyn

The Jewish coup d’état, edified usually by the title Russian or Bolshevik Revolution, unleashed a reign of terror and killing unprecedented in human history. Its major victims were the ordinary Christian folk of the Russian empire, which was to be renamed Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (U.S.S.R.), also called the Soviet Union. A “revolution” that had the slogan “Workers of the world unite! You have nothing to lose but your chains” was, in fact, and in reality, a deception, and a treacherous and deadly betrayal.

The “dictatorship of the proletariat” was just a deceptive phrase. The Communist regime was a most brutal and inhuman dictatorship of the most violent and politically active sections of the “international” and Russian Jewry. These sections of the “international” and Russian Jewry were filled with a primeval hatred against Christianity and against Russia. The poor people of Russia paid a price for succumbing to this “revolution” that no other nation has paid in history.

The American pilot turned author, Benton L. Bradberry, writes in his outstanding book, “The Myth of German Villainy”: “The Jewish controlled media uses the word ‘Holocaust’ (with a capital H) today in reference to what purportedly happened to Jews at the hands of Nazi Germany during World War II. But the real holocaust of the twentieth century was that which the Jews inflicted upon the Russian people during and after the Russian Revolution of 1917. This was one of the bloodiest episodes in history during which vast millions of Russian Christians were murdered.”

The hatred of Russia is evident in a speech that Trotsky delivered in Petrograd in December 1917. The speech has been reproduced by Finnish author Juri Lina in his book “Under the Sign of the Scorpion”. It is quite illuminating to read the following excerpt from this hate-filled speech because it reveals the true nature of the Communist or Jewish coup d’état: “We must turn her [Russia] into a desert populated by white Negroes upon which we shall inflict such a tyranny as none of the most dreadful despots of the East have dreamed of. The only difference is that this tyranny shall not come from the right, but from the left, and will not be white, but red, in the literal sense of the word, for we shall shed such streams of blood that all losses of human lives in Capitalist wars will fade and pale before them.”

Trotsky then went on to reveal the real backers and the real nature of the “Communist” revolution and its intent. He said: “The biggest bankers on the other side of the Atlantic will work in close collaboration with us. If we win the Revolution, crush Russia, we shall consolidate the power of Zionism on her funeral remains and become such a force that the whole world will go down on its knees before it. We will show what real power is. Using terror, bloodbaths, we will reduce the Russian intelligentsia to a complete idiocy, to a bestial condition…” So the “Russian” or “Bolshevik Revolution” was all about a bloody consolidation of Zionism, under the aegis of the biggest bankers, on the funeral remains of Russia!

Benton Bradberry quotes Lenin’s Soviet People’s Commissar of Enlightenment: “We hate Christianity and Christians. Even the best of them must be regarded as our worst enemies. They preach love of one’s neighbor and mercy which is contrary to our principles. Christian love is an obstacle to the development of the revolution. Down with love of one’s neighbor. What we need is hatred; only thus shall we conquer the universe.”

What is most astonishing is the successful suppression of the knowledge of the true nature of this cruelest episode in human history, even though it took place in modern times. This is because of Jewish involvement in the murderous spree stretching over more than three decades. The true nature of this political upheaval, the “Russian” or Bolshevik “Revolution”, has been concealed from the world, thanks to the domination of the Western media and the publishing industry by Zionists, and thanks to the subservience of Western leaders to Zion. In the words of Dr. David Duke: “The Communist perpetrators have been shielded by their tribal brethren who now identify with Zionism who have an inordinate influence of media, academia, and governments.”

President Wilson and President Roosevelt (FDR), who took the U.S. into WWI and WWII respectively, were controlled by Zionist international bankers. The education of Woodrow Wilson at Princeton was funded by gifts from Cleveland H. Dodge, director of National City Bank and Moses Taylor Payne, grandson and heir of the National City Bank. Dodge was a known Rothschild man. As for FDR, his background and deep links with bankers such as J.P. Morgan, and others, has been discussed in a previous article (“Who was Franklin Delano Roosevelt”). FDR had Jewish roots. As discussed there, FDR came to power as a result of machinations of the Rothschilds and their allies in the U.S. financial and industrial elite.

It has been established by Antony Sutton and others that the Bolshevik Revolution was funded by international bankers. In his book “Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution”, Sutton has, by using the official U.S. State Department records, demonstrated that there was (emphasis in original) “a link between some New York international bankers and many revolutionaries, including Bolsheviks.” Because Woodrow Wilson was indebted to the bankers for his education as well as his political career, including his position as the President U.S., he had to do the bidding of the bankers. Even though he was re-elected in 1916 on the slogan “He kept us out of the war”, he had, prior to his re-election, committed to the bankers that he will take the U.S. into WWI.

The agents of the bankers always form a ring around U.S. presidents. Douglas Reed points out that four men held President Wilson “captive”. These were Justice Louis D. Brandeis, founder of the secret society “Parushim”, which had the goal of setting up an army of Zion in the U.S., Rabbi Stephen Wise, Bernard Baruch, the deeply embedded agent of the international bankers, and “Col.” E.M. House. The first three men were Jews, and “all three, at one time or the other, played leading parts in re-segregation of the Jews through Zionism and its Palestinian ambition.” As for Col. House, his ancestors, originally Dutch, had lived for three centuries in England before moving to the U.S. According to Eustace Mullins, House’s father settled in Texas and “made a fortune in blockade-running during the Civil War, shipping cotton and other contraband to his British connections, including the Rothschilds, and bringing back supplies for the beleaguered Texans.” Col House was a deep agent of the High Cabal.

Such was the influence of these men on Wilson that when the bloodthirsty Bolshevik regime was busy slaughtering Christians in Russia, Wilson paid the following tribute to the Communists in 1917: “Assurance has been added to our hope for the future peace of the world by the wonderful and heartening things that have been happening in the last few weeks in Russia. Here is a fit partner for a League of Honor.” One doubts if Wilson had any idea about what was going on in Russia – these lines must have been written for him by someone like Col. House. Mullins writes (emphasis added): “When the Communist Revolution seemed in doubt, Wilson sent his personal emissary, Elihu Root, to Russia with one hundred million dollars from his Special Emergency War Fund to save the toppling Bolshevik regime.” This is 10 crore dollars of 1917! Incredible, but true! At that time one U.S. dollar was approximately 153 Russian rubles. The money provided by Wilson to Bolsheviks translates to 15.3 billion rubles in 1917.

It was Robert Wilton, the Times correspondent in Russia, who pointed out in 1919, that Bolshevik Revolution was a Jewish coup d’état, and that the Jews had captured power in Russia as a result of the Bolshevik Revolution. He pointed out that out of the 556 most important functionaries of the Bolshevik government 458 were Jews while the non-Jews numbered 108. His figures were based upon a list of names published by the Soviet press. Most of these 458 Jews came from outside Russia, primarily the U.S., after the fall of the imperial government! A British Government White Paper of April, 1919 stated: “It was an open secret that the overthrow of the Russian Government and the seizure of power with incalculable consequences for the rest of the world was largely organized by international Jewish revolutionaries. The world’s greatest land mass was being hi-jacked.”

On February 18, 1920, Winston Churchill wrote that the Jews were in the process of providing an alternative system “as malevolent as Christianity was benevolent”. Referring to the international Jewish revolutionaries, he then stated that “the band of extraordinary personalities from underworld of great cities of Europe and America have gripped the Russian people by the hair of their heads and have become practically the undisputed masters of that enormous empire.” But the British White Paper and Churchill were silent about the deadly treatment being meted out in unprecedented numbers to ordinary Russians. This was so because Britain was also in thrall of the international bankers who held sway in that country, and controlled its media.

What was going on in the Soviet Union under the Bolshevik regime? In November 1917 Jewish Marxism completely took over power in Russia. Dr. E.R. Fields has pointed out that the original “founders” of the Communist government were Lenin, Trotsky, Kamenev, Sverldov, Uritsky, Radek and Litinnov. At the time Lenin was thought to be non-Jewish – all the remaining rulers were Jews. It later turned out that Lenin was also part Jewish and spoke Yiddish. In his monogram on “Jewish-Run Concentration Camps in the Soviet Union” Dr. Herman Griefe points out that the Communist state envisioned “a slavishly devoted and a spiritually and morally degenerated population.” The Communist party discovered that this end could not be achieved unless all “those racially valuable elements which would never be content with life of slavery were exterminated.”

One may ponder over the following words of Lenin: “Our power does not know liberty or justice. It is entirely established on the destruction of individual will. We are the masters. Complete indifference to suffering is our duty. In the fulfilment of our calling, the greatest cruelty is a merit…. Through a systematic terror, during which every breach of contract, every treason, every lie will be lawful, we will find the way to abase humanity down to the lowest level of existence. This is indispensable to our dominance.”

For the achievement of the aforementioned ends an organization named Cheka was established by the government. Cheka changed names a few times – it became NKVD and eventually KGB. The first Cheka chief was Moisei Uritsky, a Jew who was assassinated on August 17, 1918, by a military cadet in retaliation for the execution of a friend. He was succeeded by Felix Dzerzhinski who was quoted as saying (emphasis added): “The Cheka is not a court. We stand for organized terror. The Cheka is obligated to defend the revolution and conquer the enemy even if it’s sword by chance falls on the heads of the innocent.” Dzerzhinski was Polish and his family spoke Yiddish although he was said to be a non-practicing Catholic. Some sources say that he was a half-Jew which may well be true in view of the Yiddish that he and his family spoke. In his book “The Last Days of the Romanovs” Robert Wilton has provided a list of 36 Cheka officials. Of these 23 were Jews, 8 were Latvians, 2 were Russian and one each were Polish, German and Armenian. Thus the Jews controlled Cheka.

After an attempt on Lenin’s life a spree of arrests, revolting torture and killings known as Red Terror was unleashed by Cheka. Here are some specimens culled from various sources by Benton Braddberry. Bradberry quotes from Stanislav Govorukhin’s documentary “The Russia We Lost”. Andronikov, the Archbishop of Perm was tortured: “His eyes were poked out, his ears and nose were cut off.” Govorukhin revealed that “The Chekists in Kharkov placed victims in a row and nailed their hands to a table, cut around their wrists with a knife, poured boiling water over their hands and pulled te skin off. This was called pulling off the glove.” He continues: “In other places, the victims head was placed in an anvil and slowly crushed with a steam hammer. Those due to undergo punishment the next day were forced to watch…. The eyes of church dignitaries were poked out, their tongues were cut off and they were buried alive.”

The level and nature of torture and killing cannot even be conceived by ordinary human beings. “There were Chekists who used to cut open the stomachs of their victims, following which they pulled out a length of the small intestine and nailed it to a telegraph pole and, with a whip, forced the unlucky victim to turn around the pole until the whole intestine had been unraveled and the victim died. The bishop of Voronezh was boiled alive in a big pot, after which the monks, with revolvers aimed at their heads, were forced to drink the soup.” Such was the hatred, sadism, and inhumanity built into the fabric of the Cheka agents, that children and women were not spared. “The Chekists would often arrest whole families and tortured the children before the eyes of their parents, and the wives before their husbands.”

Former Soviet official Mikhail Voslensky published a book in Sweden in 1982. It was titled “Nomenklatura” (Nomenclature). Bradberry quotes: “In Kharkov people were scalped. In Voronezh, the torture victims were placed in barrels into which, upon which the barrels were set rolling nails were hammered so that they stuck out on the inside. A pentacle (usually a five-pointed star formerly used in magic) was burned into the foreheads of the victims. In Tsaritsyn and Kamyshin, the hands of the victims were amputated with a saw. In Poltava and Kremenchug the victims were impaled. In Odessa they were roasted alive… or ripped to pieces. In Kiev, the victims were placed in coffins with a decomposing body and buried alive, only to be dug up again after half an hour.”

When, in 1919 the city of Kiev was taken by the White Army, the British Government sent a government team to investigate charges of torture and murder by the Bolsheviks under Paul Rohrbach (the Rohrbach Commission). One may note that there was a struggle between the Whites i.e. the Mensheviks and the Bolsheviks, for capture of Russian government. In this struggle President Wilson of U.S. sided with the Bolsheviks. The members of the Rohrbach Commission visited the execution hall of Cheka in Kiev. What they found is most painful and consistent with what has been written above.

The Commission found: “The whole cement floor was flooded with blood; it formed a level of several inches and had stopped flowing [coagulated]. It was a horrible mixture of blood, brains and pieces of skull with tufts of hair and other human remains. All the walls were riddled with thousands of bullets and bespattered with blood. Pieces of scalp and brains were sticking to them. A gutter of 25 centimeters [10 inches] and about 10 meters [33 ft.] long was along its length full to the top with blood. Some bodies were disemboweled, others had limbs chopped off, some were literally hacked to pieces. Some had their eyes put out, the head, face and neck were covered with deep wounds. Further on, we found a corpse with a wedge driven into its chest. Some had no tongues. In a corner we discovered a quantity of dismembered arms and legs belonging to no bodies that we could locate.”

Cheka agents were overwhelmingly Jewish. Bradberry writes: “The unofficial uniform of Cheka agents was all leather – boots, pants, jackets, gloves and hats – causing them, according to one observer, to resemble a fetish club…. Almost all were Jews; most nothing more than brutish thugs recruited from shtetls, who enjoyed nothing more than torturing and killing Christian Russians.” In his December 1917 speech Trotsky referred to these murderers in leather jackets in the following words: “And meanwhile, our youth in leather jackets – the sons of watchmakers from Odessa and Orsha, Gomel and Vinnitsa – oh how magnificently, how rapturously they are able to hate everything Russian! With what enjoyment they are annihilating the Russian intelligentsia – officers, engineers, teachers, priests, generals, academicians, writers ….” Richard Pipes, himself a Jew, has stated in his 1990 book “The Russian Revolution”: “Three quarters of the staff [of the Cheka] were Jews, many of them riff raff, incapable of any other work…”

Benton Bradberry has quoted from a 12,000-word pamphlet published in Germany in 1926 by a “Dr. Gregor”. The statistics provided by Dr. Gregor came from Cheka’s own published statistics. According to these, by 1921 Cheka had killed: “28 bishops, 1,215 priests and 6,000 monks. …8,800 Russian doctors and medical assistants, 54,650 army and navy officers, 10,500 police officers (lieutenant and above), 48,500 lower ranking policemen, and 260,000 ordinary soldiers. 361,825 members of the ‘intelligentsia’, including teachers, professors, engineers, building contractors, writers and judges were killed, and 12,950 large landowners were killed. In these cases of mass murder, there were no reasons or explanations given for their murder.” The best, the ablest and the most intelligent and most important and useful Russians were simply wiped out. In the words of Bradberry: “They were the cream of the Russian civilization.”

Benton Bradberry writes further: “After these elite groups were disposed of, the Cheka turned its attention to the workers and peasants, killing 192,350 workers and 815,000 peasants, according to their own records. These killings occurred between 1917 and 1921, and were only ‘reported’ killed by the Cheka according to Dr. Gregor. Certainly there were vast number killed by Cheka and not reported. Dr. Gregor’s statistics are only for Cheka and do not include the millions who died of disease and starvation, or those killed by forces other than Cheka. In the years following 1921, such killings were to increase exponentially.”

Dr. Herman Greife writes in his 1937 booklet “Jewish-run Concentration Camps in the Soviet Union”: “Although the new rulers, ever since their rise to power, encountered stiff opposition from peasantry, their real drive to achieve their object commenced with the first Five Year Plan [1928-1932]. It was to be a bloody, and in the history of mankind, a unique act. The entire independent peasantry, the so-called ‘Kulaks’ were dispossessed of their possessions and driven from their farms.” Many of the Kulaks and their families were massacred on the spot. Such were the numbers of dispossessed people that the government gathered them into small sections and transported them by train to distant almost uninhabited parts of Russia. “Endlessly, these trains rolled through the steppes and snow covered fields of Siberia.” Dr. Greife writes that a countless number never made it to the destination, but still millions arrived at the “camps”.

Dr. Greife writes that the creation of these “slave camps” had a three-fold purpose. Firstly, the “inconspicuous extermination” of “undesirables” in far-away locations. Secondly, “Exploitation of the physical power of the condemned”. And thirdly, “The setting of an example of the entire population to suffocate any possible uprising against the Jewish despotism.” The Gulag, the largest system of concentration camps was created by two Jews, Matvei Bermna and Natalfy Frenkel. Both were Cheka members. Francis Dupont has written in his introduction to the 2011 edition of Dr. Greife’s book: “As pointed out by Jewish historian Arkady Vaksberg, Jews were commanders of 11 of the 12 major Gulag Archipelago concentration camps…. The reality is that Jews ran forced labor camps in the Soviet Union long before the Nazis ever got the idea, yet because of the propaganda they have spewed out since 1945, hardly anyone has heard of Jewish Communist concentration camps.”

Bradberry writes that the Gulag was “The largest concentration camp system and the most horrendous slave labor system in history in which millions of Russian Christians were slaughtered. The Nazi system of concentration camps which came later was miniscule by comparison, yet the term ‘concentration camp’ is universally associated, not with Communist Russia under the Jews, but with Nazi Germany. Everybody knows about Auschwitz today, but who has ever heard of Kolyma, Magadan, the Solovetsky Islands, or the great centers of massive deaths in Siberia? “

Dr. Greife has pointed out the inhuman treatment of children by the Bolsheviks. He writes: “The transfer of children to concentration camps is a particularly inhumane act of the Soviet government.” He points that the Soviet press announced from time to time measures for the “liquidation of the homelessness of children.” And what happened in reality? He wrote in 1937: “The best remedy to liquidate ‘homelessness’ is the transfer of children to the concentration camps.”

Dr. Greife mentions a most painful fact. “According to reports from reliable witnesses it has repeatedly happened that freight trains were loaded with children and dispatched, but after arrival at points of destination these poor victims were found dead.” Disease, cold and hunger took their toll.

Concentration camps for homeless children of exiled parents were a “horror”. Dr. Greife writes: “There are no schools or workshops. A great number vanish yearly from starvation, disease, and destitution. Very often the children try to escape from these places of horror but they vanish in the marshes or are shot by the militia.” The Jewish Bolsheviks were doing this to children whose parents had been forced to work and labor in other concentration camps rendering the children homeless. They could do so because the Jews believe that all human kind except their own co-religionists are goyim i.e. cattle. Even cattle are treated better.

Ukriane, which is currently fighting a battle without truce, and losing men in huge numbers, is led by a Jewish leader named Zelensky. A recent article on Veterans Today by Fabio G.C. Carisio carries the meaningful title “Zelensky an Agent of NATO and Satan, Not the Ukrainian People”. Ukraine was a specific target of the Bolshevik regime under Stalin. When Stalin launched his first Five Year Plan he started something known as Collectivization. The owners of vast landed estates had already been killed. But there was huge number of independent land owing peasants. Stalin wished to eliminate all private farms and make all peasants state employees.

It is important to note that Stalin was not Russian but Georgian. Further, he was not a Jew, “but the vast majority of positions within the Communist bureaucracy were filled by Jews, and most of those who surrounded Stalin were Jewish, including his main associate, Lazar Kaganovitch.” Ukraine, as always, was a very productive agricultural region and was known as the “breadbasket of Europe”. The small landowners, the peasants, were accustomed to independence and desired a degree of autonomy within the Soviet Union. Therefore, the Ukrainian peasants refused to cooperate in the collectivization scheme.

Bradberry writes: “Stalin and Kaganovitch would not stand for this. In 1932 they unleashed a terror campaign against the Ukrainians, the brutality of which was unprecedented. 25,000 fanatical young party militants were in to force the 10 million Ukrainian peasants onto collective farms. When these 25,000 young militants proved insufficient for the job, a large Cheka force was ordered in to begin mass executions in order to intimidate the population.” Despite a huge number of killings, the resistance continued. Stalin then placed a Jew named Yakolev-Epshtein in charge of collectivization.

Stalin and Kaganovitch set a quota of 10,000 shootings per week to subdue the Ukrainians. Since there were not a sufficient number of Chekists to meet the target Stalin and Kaganovitch decided to simply starve the Ukrainians to death. Bradberry writes: “Troops were sent in, and all seed stocks, grain, silage, and farm animals were confiscated. Chekists and Red Army sealed all roads and rail lines, letting nothing in and nothing out. Anyone trying to leave was shot. Farms were searched and all food and fuel was confiscated. There was nothing left to eat. There was nothing left to eat. Anyone caught stealing foo, even a handful of grain, was shot. Ukrainians began to die of hunger, cold and sickness in large numbers.” UPI correspondent Eugene Lyons, himself Jewish, wrote that it was the “iron hand” of Lazar Kaganovitch “that applied Bolshevik mercilessness” in collectivization. Cold, hunger, disease and shootings by Cheka et all killed “at least 7 million Ukrainians” according to KGB archives that were opened up after the break-up of the Soviet Union. Ukrainian historians put the figure at 9 million. This meant that 25% of the Ukrainian population was wiped out. All these deaths occurred in the period 1932-33! And the deaths in the rest of the Soviet Union were in addition to this!

The total estimates of people killed overall in USSR as a result of Bolshevik terror has been estimated by Eustace Mullins as 66 million! Two facts must be kept in mind: a) The Jews were about 4% of the Soviet population but completely dominated the Communist leadership, and b) they especially dominated the Gulag administration and Cheka. In the words of Ron Unz, if one combines the small size of worldwide Jewry, around 16 million prior to World War II, with the afore mentioned facts then: “The inescapable conclusion is that in per capita terms Jews were the greatest mass-murderers of the twentieth century, holding that unfortunate distinction by an enormous margin and with no other nationality coming even remotely close. And yet, by the astonishing alchemy of Hollywood, the greatest killers of the last one hundred years have somehow been transmuted into being seen as the greatest victims, a transformation so seemingly implausible that future generations will surely be left gasping in awe.”