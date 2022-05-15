Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash
11:20 AM | 15 May, 2022
Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland on Sunday. He was 46.

Symonds was a member of Australia's World Cup-winning teams in 2003 and 2007 and appeared in 198 one-day internationals in addition to 26 tests from 2004 to 2008.

Police said the accident occurred in Hervey Range, 50km from Townsville on Saturday night. The car Symonds was driving left the road and rolled, according to a police statement, which described it as a single vehicle incident.

"Australian cricket has lost another of its very best," said Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson in a statement.

Symonds´ fatal crash comes just months after the deaths of fellow Australian greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, who both died from heart attacks.

The larger-than-life Symonds was hugely popular, not only for his hard-hitting approach to the game but also for his easy-going personality.

Known for his swashbuckling middle order batting displays, he was an accomplished all-rounder who could bowl both off-spin and medium pace.

"Everyone had him earmarked as a white ball player," former team mate Mark Taylor said. He wanted to prove to the world he could play test cricket and he did that way.

