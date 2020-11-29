'Young Imran Khan' in old photo

Imran Khan has just shared an old photo of him on Instagram, making his fans and supporters go gaga over him on the Facebook-owned social media platform.

The Pakistani premier has over 4 million followers on the platform while the picture has gained over 110,000 likes so far.

In the photo, the cricketer-turned-politician can be seen wearing a stylish grey-and-black sweater, with a brown leather jacket over his shoulder with a graffiti-filled wall in the background which insists that the picture was taken in Pakistan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

This is part of Khan's "Old Time Photos" collection on Instagram.