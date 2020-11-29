'Young Imran Khan' in old photo
Imran Khan has just shared an old photo of him on Instagram, making his fans and supporters go gaga over him on the Facebook-owned social media platform.
The Pakistani premier has over 4 million followers on the platform while the picture has gained over 110,000 likes so far.
In the photo, the cricketer-turned-politician can be seen wearing a stylish grey-and-black sweater, with a brown leather jacket over his shoulder with a graffiti-filled wall in the background which insists that the picture was taken in Pakistan.
This is part of Khan's "Old Time Photos" collection on Instagram.
PM Imran shares nostalgic picture with parents
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday has shared a memorable family photo including parents Ikramullah
